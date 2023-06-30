Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: PM Modi takes metro train to attend centenary function in Delhi University

    Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be attending the event that is expected to be held from 11am to 1pm. The event will be beamed live across all DU colleges, through screens placed in staff rooms, libraries and auditoriums.

    WATCH PM Modi takes metro train to attend centenary function in Delhi University AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 30) took a metro train to Delhi University to attend centenary function. During his visit, PM Modi will be virtually laying the foundation stone of three new buildings.

    PM Modi took a ride in Delhi Metro to reach the valedictory ceremony of DU centenary celebrations. Amid tight security preparations, PM Modi swiped his card at a metro station and boarded the train.

    The Prime Minister can also be seen interacting with his fellow passengers while on his way to the Delhi University centenary celebrations.

    Badrinath National Highway reopens after over 17 hours of blockade caused by huge landslide; check details

    On Thursday, PM Modi took to Twitter and said that he will be attending the DU centenary celebrations and lauded the central university as a "premier centre of learning". "Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi's centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone," PM Modi said.

    A three-tier security arrangement involving more than 1,000 paramilitary and police personnel have been deployed in view of PM Modi's visit to the DU event. PM Modi is the chief guest at the closing day of Delhi University's centenary celebrations while Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is the guest of honour.

    'No black clothes, compulsory attendance': Here's how some DU colleges are prepping for PM Modi visit

    Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also be attending the event that is expected to be held from 11am to 1pm. The event will be beamed live across all DU colleges, through screens placed in staff rooms, libraries and auditoriums.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down AJR

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down

    US to sell MQ-9B drones at a price 27 percent lower than paid by other nations: Report

    US to sell MQ-9B drones to India at a price 27% lower than paid by other nations: Report

    Heavy rain to continue in Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert anr

    Heavy rain likely in Kerala till July 3; IMD issues yellow alert in four districts

    Amid uproar over Governor's sacking of Senthil Balaji for 5 hours, Stalin's 2018 tweet goes viral

    Amid uproar over Governor's sacking of Senthil Balaji for 5 hours, Stalin's 2018 tweet goes viral

    Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR-335 30 June 2023: Check out the prize money, winner and more here anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR-335 30 June 2023: Check out the prize money, winner and more here

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down AJR

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down

    snooker Who was Majid Ali, Pakistan's top snooker player who ended his life with wood-cutting machine? osf

    Who was Majid Ali, Pakistan's top snooker player who ended his life with wood-cutting machine?

    US to sell MQ-9B drones at a price 27 percent lower than paid by other nations: Report

    US to sell MQ-9B drones to India at a price 27% lower than paid by other nations: Report

    Nalla Nilavulla Rathri Review: Is Sandra Thomas, Jinu Joseph's latest film worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Nalla Nilavulla Rathri Review: Is Sandra Thomas, Jinu Joseph's latest film worth watching? Read THIS

    Heavy rain to continue in Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert anr

    Heavy rain likely in Kerala till July 3; IMD issues yellow alert in four districts

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon