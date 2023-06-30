WATCH: PM Modi takes metro train to attend centenary function in Delhi University

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be attending the event that is expected to be held from 11am to 1pm. The event will be beamed live across all DU colleges, through screens placed in staff rooms, libraries and auditoriums.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 30) took a metro train to Delhi University to attend centenary function. During his visit, PM Modi will be virtually laying the foundation stone of three new buildings.

PM Modi took a ride in Delhi Metro to reach the valedictory ceremony of DU centenary celebrations. Amid tight security preparations, PM Modi swiped his card at a metro station and boarded the train.

The Prime Minister can also be seen interacting with his fellow passengers while on his way to the Delhi University centenary celebrations.

Badrinath National Highway reopens after over 17 hours of blockade caused by huge landslide; check details

On Thursday, PM Modi took to Twitter and said that he will be attending the DU centenary celebrations and lauded the central university as a "premier centre of learning". "Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi's centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone," PM Modi said.

A three-tier security arrangement involving more than 1,000 paramilitary and police personnel have been deployed in view of PM Modi's visit to the DU event. PM Modi is the chief guest at the closing day of Delhi University's centenary celebrations while Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is the guest of honour.

'No black clothes, compulsory attendance': Here's how some DU colleges are prepping for PM Modi visit

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also be attending the event that is expected to be held from 11am to 1pm. The event will be beamed live across all DU colleges, through screens placed in staff rooms, libraries and auditoriums.