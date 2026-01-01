Following recent student suicides at IIT Kanpur, the Ministry of Education has formed a three-member committee. Led by Anil Sahastrabudhe, it will probe the incidents and review the institute's compliance with student mental health guidelines.

The Ministry of Education on Thursday constituted a three-member committee to examine the recent incidents of student suicides in IIT Kanpur. The committee, led by Chairperson of NETF (National Educational Technology Forum), Anil Sahastrabudhe, will also review the extent of IIT Kanpur's compliance with the Framework Guidelines for Emotional and Mental Wellbeing of Students in HEIs, issued in July 2023. The Competent Authority has also appointed Jitendra Nagpal, Sr. Psychiatrist, Moolchand Hospital and Joint Secretary (Higher Education), Ministry of Education, as a member of the Committee.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The Ministry of Education has taken cognisance of the recent unfortunate incident of student suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. The incident has once again brought to the fore the critical importance of strengthening institutional mechanisms for safeguarding the emotional and mental well-being of students in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs)," the order read.

Focus on Mental Wellbeing Framework

The Ministry of Education accorded the highest priority to students' mental health, emotional well-being, and holistic development. "In this context, the Ministry had issued the "Framework Guidelines for Emotional and Mental Wellbeing of Students in Higher Education Institutions" in July 2023, with the objective of creating an enabling, inclusive, and supportive environment across HEls in the country," it added.

The Framework Guidelines will provide a comprehensive roadmap for HEIs and, inter alia, emphasise the key interventions like sensitisation and capacity building programmes for faculty members; orientation, counselling, and handholding mechanisms for students in HEIs; early detection mechanisms for stress, distress, and vulnerability for immediate intervention; development of institutional Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and suicide prevention strategies; and establishment of buddy-mentor systems in a link-chain model, etc.

Broader Initiatives for Student Support

In addition to issuing the Framework Guidelines, the Ministry has been making sustained and multi-pronged efforts to promote student well-being in HEIs. These include capacity-building programmes for faculty members on student mental health and wellbeing, the organisation of annual National Wellbeing Conclaves, the promotion of best practices across institutions, and continuous engagement with stakeholders to strengthen campus-level support systems.

The order added that these initiatives collectively aim to foster a safe, supportive, and responsive ecosystem for students in higher education. (ANI)