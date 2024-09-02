Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ED team at Amanatullah Khan's home, AAP MLA claims probe agency to arrest him (WATCH)

     AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan said a team from the Enforcement Directorate had arrived at his house to arrest him. This comes amid an ongoing probe into alleged money laundering linked to the Delhi Waqf Board.
     

    ED team at Amanatullah Khan's home, AAP MLA claims probe agency to arrest him (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 10:41 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

    A team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrived at the home of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday morning in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation. Khan, who is facing allegations for unlawful recruitment and financial malfeasance while serving as the head of the Delhi Waqf Board, went to X and stated, "ED people have just arrived at my house to arrest me."

    As the ED team conducted their search, a large contingent of Delhi Police and paramilitary forces was stationed outside Khan’s home in Okhla, the constituency he represents in the Delhi Assembly. Khan said in a social media video that he and other AAP leaders were being targeted by the government in reaction to the raid.

    "Just this morning, on the orders of the dictator, his puppet ED has reached my house. The dictator is leaving no stone unturned to harass me and AAP leaders. Is it a crime to serve the people honestly? How long will this dictatorship last?" Khan said.

    AAP leaders swiftly came together in support of Amanatullah Khan, denouncing the activities of the ED and vowing to have the leader taken into custody. Sanjay Singh, an AAP MP, said on X that Khan was being singled out because of a political grudge held by the BJP.

    Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was recently released on bail in the liquor policy case, tweeted, "This is the only work left for ED. Suppress every voice raised against BJP. Break it. Arrest and put in jail those who do not break or get suppressed."

    The ED’s case against Khan is based on allegations that he illegally recruited staff and unfairly leased Waqf Board properties between 2018 and 2022, resulting in financial gains through illegitimate means.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana cops risk their lives to save man from flooded stream video goes viral watch gcw

    Telangana cops risk their lives to save man from flooded stream, video goes viral | WATCH

    Karnataka FIR filed against BJP leader Arun Puthila over sexual assault allegations vkp

    Karnataka: FIR filed against BJP leader Arun Puthila over sexual assault allegations

    'Why discuss now? Focus on Wayanad...' Hema committee panel member and veteran actress Sarada anr

    'Why discuss now? Focus on Wayanad...' Hema committee panel member and veteran actress Sarada

    In a first Army Remount Veterinary Corps commissions 4 women officers posted at forward posts gcw

    In a first, Army’s Remount Veterinary Corps commissions 4 women officers, posted at forward areas

    Andhra Telangana rain fury many dead, 100 trains cancelled; schools, colleges shut work from home announced gcw

    Andhra, Telangana rain fury: Over 24 dead, 100 trains cancelled; schools, colleges shut

    Recent Stories

    Let me be...', Sreelekha Mitra DROPS out of Kochi seminar after sexual harassment claims; Read on ATG

    'Let me be...', Sreelekha Mitra DROPS out of Kochi seminar after sexual harassment claims; Read on

    Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey to JOIN Bigg Boss 18? Read this RBA

    Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey to JOIN Bigg Boss 18? Read this

    Karnataka Alcohol bottles, cigarettes found lying inside Belur govt hostel; Parents express outrage vkp

    Karnataka: Alcohol bottles, cigarettes found lying inside Belur govt hostel; Parents express outrage

    football Salah gives update on Liverpool future after starring in win over Man United, says 'it's up to the club' snt

    Salah gives update on Liverpool future after starring in win over Man United, says 'it's up to the club'

    Stranded NASA astronaut hears 'strange noise' from Boeing Starliner, chilling audio surfaces (LISTEN) anr

    Stranded NASA astronaut hears 'strange noise' from Boeing Starliner, chilling audio surfaces (LISTEN)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon