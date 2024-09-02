ED team at Amanatullah Khan's home, AAP MLA claims probe agency to arrest him (WATCH)

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan said a team from the Enforcement Directorate had arrived at his house to arrest him. This comes amid an ongoing probe into alleged money laundering linked to the Delhi Waqf Board.

A team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrived at the home of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday morning in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation. Khan, who is facing allegations for unlawful recruitment and financial malfeasance while serving as the head of the Delhi Waqf Board, went to X and stated, "ED people have just arrived at my house to arrest me."

As the ED team conducted their search, a large contingent of Delhi Police and paramilitary forces was stationed outside Khan’s home in Okhla, the constituency he represents in the Delhi Assembly. Khan said in a social media video that he and other AAP leaders were being targeted by the government in reaction to the raid.

"Just this morning, on the orders of the dictator, his puppet ED has reached my house. The dictator is leaving no stone unturned to harass me and AAP leaders. Is it a crime to serve the people honestly? How long will this dictatorship last?" Khan said.

AAP leaders swiftly came together in support of Amanatullah Khan, denouncing the activities of the ED and vowing to have the leader taken into custody. Sanjay Singh, an AAP MP, said on X that Khan was being singled out because of a political grudge held by the BJP.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was recently released on bail in the liquor policy case, tweeted, "This is the only work left for ED. Suppress every voice raised against BJP. Break it. Arrest and put in jail those who do not break or get suppressed."

The ED’s case against Khan is based on allegations that he illegally recruited staff and unfairly leased Waqf Board properties between 2018 and 2022, resulting in financial gains through illegitimate means.



