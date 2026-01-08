BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal hailed the ED raid on I-PAC, alleging Prashant Kishor and his firm are involved in fraud and money laundering. He claimed I-PAC funded Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party and took donations from loss-making companies during polls.

BJP MP demands probe into 'frauds' of Prashant Kishor, I-PAC

Following the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the I-PAC office in Kolkata, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said that "all frauds of Prashant Kishor and IPAC should be unveiled." Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Jaiswal said, "There has been fraud in IPAC. Even before the Bihar elections, IPAC has been giving money to the Jan Suraaj Party... I am unable to understand this because, as a consultancy firm, IPAC can take money from the Jan Suraaj Party. But during the Bihar elections, more than Rs 60 crore was given to Prashant Kishor by I-PAC to defeat us. So whatever deals IPAC has done are all scams. During the Bihar polls, companies which were worth Rs 10 crores used to give Rs 10 crore donations to Prashant Kishor. More than 40 companies which were running in losses used to give money to IPAC and Prashant Kishor. I would like to thank the ED for raiding the correct place. All frauds of Prashant Kishor and IPAC should be unveiled."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He alleged that Prashant Kishor and IPAC work to convert black money into white money. "These people work to convert black money into white money... they become agents of the wrong leaders and buy poor people with money. Prashant Kishor formed the Jan Suraaj Party in Bihar. IPAC takes money from various political parties and promotes them. But in the Bihar elections, IPAC gave money to Prashant Kishor to promote Jan Suraaj. This shows a big conspiracy. The money was spent on this guarantee that if Prashant Kishor forms a government, then liquor will be provided free," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal levels allegations against Mamata Banerjee

He further alleged that a gambling company in Tamil Nadu donated Rs 544 crores to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "Money was taken from companies in Tamil Nadu and Telangana so that Bihar's contract would be given to them. Jan Suraaj Party lost in Bihar polls, and this time in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee will lose. Mamata Banerjee should inform why the lottery king in Tamil Nadu gave Rs 544 crores to her. If Mamata Banerjee is right, then why did a gambling company give so much money as a donation to her? If Mamata Banerjee has committed corruption they she will be held," he added.

ED accuses Mamata Banerjee of taking 'key evidence' during raid

CM Mamata Banerjee is set to lead a protest in Kolkata on January 9 following the ED raids at the IPAC office on Wednesday in connection with the alleged fake government job scam. The ED accused West Bengal CM Banerjee of entering the residential premises of Prateek Jain, the director of top political consultancy group I-PAC, during its ongoing search operation in Kolkata and taking away "key evidence", including physical documents and electronic devices.

In a statement, the ED said that its team was conducting the search proceedings in a peaceful and professional manner until the arrival of the West Bengal Chief Minister, along with a large number of police officials. "Banerjee entered the residential premises of Prateek Jain, and took away key evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices," reads the ED statement. (ANI)