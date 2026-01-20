The ED is raiding 21 locations in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka in a PMLA case concerning the misappropriation of Sabarimala Temple's gold and assets. The probe stems from FIRs alleging a criminal conspiracy involving Devaswom Board officials.

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at 21 locations across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in connection with the misappropriation of gold and other temple assets relating to Sabarimala Temple, officials said.

Investigation Based on Kerala Crime Branch FIRs

The raids are underway from early morning by the ED's Kochi zonal office teams under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

According to officials, the investigation arises from multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the Kerala crime branch, which reveal a "deep-rooted criminal conspiracy involving officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board, private individuals, intermediaries and jewellers."

The ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on January 9, 2026, in this case, after obtaining a favourable order from the court.

Gold Artefacts Allegedly Stolen, Processed

Officials said ED's preliminary investigation has disclosed that gold-clad sacred artefacts were deliberately misrepresented as "copper plates" in official records and unlawfully removed from the temple premises during the period 2019-2025.

"The gold was allegedly extracted through chemical processes at private facilities in Chennai and Karnataka, generating proceeds of crime which were retained, transferred and concealed," the officials said.

"The searches were conducted to trace the proceeds of crime, identify beneficiaries, seize incriminating documents and digital evidence and ascertain the full extent of money laundering involved," they added.

Wider Financial Irregularities Under PMLA Lens

The investigation has also revealed indications of other financial irregularities and scams at Sabarimala, including misappropriation of funds related to temple offerings and rituals, which are being examined under the PMLA framework, added the officials. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)