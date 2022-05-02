Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NCP leader Nawab Malik taken from jail to hospital, condition 'serious'

    The court permitted Malik's daughter, Nilofar, and son-in-law, Sameer Khan, to meet him at the hospital.

    NCP leader Nawab Malik taken from jail to hospital, condition 'serious'
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 2, 2022, 7:20 PM IST

    Maharashtra state minister Nawab Malik, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, has been receiving treatment at the JJ Hospital. His condition has been critical for the past three days, the minister's lawyer informed the court on Monday.

    The senior Nationalist Congress Party leader's counsel, Kushal Mor, stated that the minister's situation was known after his family member visited him at the jail to deliver home-cooked food. Adding that Malik's condition deteriorated in Arthur Road prison. His lawyer has asked the court to allow Malik to shift to a private hospital.

    Special judge RN Rokade expressed concern about the fact that the prison authorities had not informed the court about Malik's illness and that he had been taken to the hospital. The court then demanded a report from the hospital on Malik's condition and whether it is possible to treat Malik in the same hospital. The report would have to be submitted by May 5.

    The court then permitted Malik's daughter Nilofar and son-in-law, Sameer Khan, to meet him at the hospital, after Malik's lawyer's request.

    The NCP leader earlier, in his interim bail plea, informed the court, that he was unwell due to kidney ailments and had swelling in his legs.

    On February 23, the ED arrested the NCP leader, currently in judicial custody, in link with a money-laundering probe involving fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates (PMLA).

    Also read: SC junks bail plea of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

    Also read:  SC agrees to consider hearing Nawab Malik's plea against ED arrest

    Also read: Here's why the Indian Bar Association is suing Sena MP Sanjay Raut

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 7:24 PM IST
