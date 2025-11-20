Nearly 99% of over 50 crore electors across 12 states/UTs have received enumeration forms under the ECI's Special Intensive Revision. However, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has raised concerns, calling the exercise 'structurally unsound'.

ECI's Voter Roll Revision Reaches Nearly 99% of Electors

More than 50.40 crore electors, nearly 99 per cent, have received enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 states and union territories, according to the Election Commission of India.

There are 50.97 crores voters across these 12 states and union territories as on October 27, the Election Commission said.

The states and UTs included in the second phase of SIR are Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

11,85,016 voters in Goa and 57,813 voters in Lakshadweep have received the enumeration forms, marking a 100 per cent distribution in the state and UT.

The distribution process in Andaman and Nicobar is also near its end, with 99.98 per cent of forms distributed.

The highest number of 15.37 crores forms have been distributed in Uttar Pradesh.

Out of the total voters, more than 10,28 enumeration forms have been digitised in this second phase of the SIR.

West Bengal CM Raises 'Serious Concerns' Over Revision Process

Earlier, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed her concerns over the "structurally unsound" Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls in the state.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, on November 20, Chief Minister Banerjee claimed that the "critical gaps in training, lack of clarity on mandatory documentation and the near-impossibility of meeting voters in the midst of their livelihood schedules have made the exercise structurally unsound."

The Chief Minister expressed serious concerns about the ongoing SIR, citing inadequate planning, insufficient training, and unrealistic timelines that are "compromising the process's credibility."

The letter reads, "I have time and again flagged my serious concerns in respect of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the way it has been thrust upon the people. Now, I am compelled to write to you as the situation surrounding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has reached a deeply alarming stage. The manner in which this exercise is being forced upon officials and citizens is not only unplanned and chaotic, but also dangerous. The absence of even basic preparedness, adequate planning or clear communication has crippled the process from day one."

99.72 per cent (7.64 crores) of the electors in West Bengal have received their enumeration forms, according to the EC. (ANI)