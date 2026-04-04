The Election Commission of India suspended four Kolkata Police officers, including a Deputy Commissioner, and initiated disciplinary action following a law and order issue during BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's nomination filing on April 2.

ECI Suspends Four Kolkata Cops

The Election Commission of India on Saturday suspended and initiated disciplinary action against four Kolkata Police personnel in connection with a law and order issue infront of the Survey Building in Alipore on April 2, when BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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The suspended officers are Siddhartha Dutta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC-II), South Division, Kolkata Police; Priyankar Chakraborty, Officer in Charge (OC), Alipore Police Station; Chandi Charan Banerjee, Additional Officer in Charge (Addl. OC), Alipore Police Station; Saurabh Chatterjee, Sergeant, Alipore Police Station.

"The Commission has agreed to the proposal and directs that the aforementioned Police Officers, be suspended and disciplinary proceedings be initiated against them immediately. The directions of the Commission to be implemented with immediate effect and a compliance report in this regard be sent by 11:00 AM on 05.04.2026. Further, you are requested to furnish a proposal to fill up the resultant vacant posts of DC-II, South Division, Kolkata Police; OC, Alipore and Addl. OC, Alipore to the Commission,urgently," the release read.

BJP Leader's Nomination Filing

Earlier, BJP candidate from Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, Suvendu Adhikari, filed his nomination for the West Bengal elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP West Bengal President Samik Bhattacharya were seen accompanying Adhikari during the process.

Adhikari vs Banerjee Face-off

Suvendu Adhikari is contesting the two-phase West Bengal assembly polls on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies. This time, the West Bengal elections will see a face-off between Adhikari and Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the Bhabanipur seat, while Adhikari will also try to retain Nandigram.

West Bengal Election Schedule and Past Results

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost the Nandigram seat in the 2021 assembly elections against Adhikari, but later secured victory in the Bhabanipur by-election against Priyanka Tibrewal. The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. (ANI)