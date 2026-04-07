The Election Commission of India has launched its International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP) 2026 for assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. 43 delegates from 23 countries will observe the electoral process firsthand.

The Election Commission of India commenced the International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP), 2026, for the forthcoming general elections to the legislative assemblies of Assam, Kerala and Puducherry in New Delhi today. According to the Election Commission, the programme was inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, at the India International Institute for Democracy and Election Management (IIDEM).

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'A Festival of Democracy'

CEC Gyanesh Kumar, in his inaugural address, said that the ECI takes elections in India as festivals of democracy and works towards ensuring them in a mission mode. He also called upon the participants to enjoy the visit to the states, learn, see and experience the diversity of India.

Programme Itinerary and Participation

In the first phase, the delegates of the Programme will visit Assam, Kerala and Puducherry from 8 to 9 April 2026. In the second phase, the delegates will visit the States of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu from 20th April 2026 onwards.

A total of 43 delegates from 23 countries, including representatives from five Foreign Missions in Delhi, will be participating in the first phase of the programme.

Hands-on Experience with Indian Election Tech

The delegates were given a demonstration of the EVM at IIIDEM on Tuesday, and they took part in the mock poll using the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to get a hands- on experience of the voting process.

The delegates evinced keen interest in the technological interventions and administrative safeguards in the election process in India. The delegates had an interactive session with the experts, clarifying their doubts/queries.

Observing the Polling Process

The delegates will be travelling to Assam, Kerala and the UT of Puducherry on April 8, 2026. They will visit the dispatch and distribution centres and other facilities, including the District Control Rooms and the Media Monitoring Centres. They will also witness the actual polling on the morning of April 9, 2026.

About the International Election Visitors' Programme

The IEVP is a flagship program of the ECI for international cooperation and engagement with the Election Management Bodies (EMBs) of other countries and International Organizations.

The IEVP provides a comprehensive overview of India's electoral framework, institutional mechanisms, and operational architecture, while familiarising foreign EMB delegates with best practices and innovations in election management. The IEVP showcases the strengths of India's electoral system to the international community and shares the best practices adopted in the world's largest democracy for the conduct of elections.