The Election Commission has suspended Tarn Taran SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal for interfering in the assembly bypoll. The Shiromani Akali Dal welcomed the move, accusing her of acting as an agent for the Aam Aadmi Party and harassing its workers.

The Election Commission on Saturday gave directions for the suspension of SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal for "interfering in the assembly bypoll". The directions were conveyed in a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar has been given the additional charge of SSP, Tarn Taran. The EC also asked the Punjab government to submit a panel of three officers for further assignments.

Akali Dal Welcomes EC's Decision

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukbir Singh Badal welcomed the Election Commission's decision. "Welcome the Election Commission of India's decision to suspend Tarn Taran SSP Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal, who had been vitiating the election atmosphere in the Tarn Taran bypoll by acting as a polling agent of the @AamAadmiParty. She was resorting to registration of false cases against Akali leaders and its workers and subjecting them to brazenly illegal detention & intimidation. I also thank the Election Observer for acting promptly on the complaint filed by @Akali_Dal_ and for reporting the matter forcefully to the ECI," Badal said in a post on X.

"Ravjot Grewal's criminally partisan conduct calls for initiation of a formal probe against her as well as resultant disciplinary action including dismissal from service," he added.

Tarn Taran Bypoll Details

The bypoll for the Tarn Taran assembly constituency is scheduled to take place on November 11, 2025, with votes to be counted on November 14, 2025. The seat fell vacant following the death of the sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Kashmir Singh Sohal, in June 2025.