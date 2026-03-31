The EC has finished the second randomisation of EVMs for assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and various bye-elections. The list of randomised EVMs and VVPATs will be shared with all contesting candidates, ensuring transparency.

The Election Commission has completed the second randomisation of EVMs through the EVM Management System (EMS) by the Returning Officers in the presence of contesting candidates for the General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala and Puducherry and bye-elections in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura going to polls on April 9.

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The list of first and second randomised EVMs and VVPATs will also be shared with all the contesting candidates, EC said in a release.

First Randomisation Details

As per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the First Randomization was done through the EVM Management System (EMS) by the DEOs in the presence of the representatives of National and State recognised political parties for the General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and bye-elections in six states.

Around 8.85 lakh units of EVM (Ballot Unit, Control Unit and VVPAT) were allocated for use in elections through the first randomisation process of EVMs.

Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and bye-elections in 6 states on March 15.

Two-Stage Randomisation Process Explained

EVMs are allotted to their respective polling stations through a 2-stage randomisation process through the EVM Management System.

Stage 1: District to Assembly

In the first stage, EVMs are randomly allocated from the District level warehouses to the Assembly Constituencies.

Stage 2: Assembly to Polling Station

In the second stage, EVMs are randomly allocated from the AC level to the polling station level.

Upcoming Randomisation for TN, West Bengal

Second randomisation of EVMs will also be done for the General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and bye-elections in the remaining 2 states as per procedure, after the last date of withdrawal of candidature. (ANI)