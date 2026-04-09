P Chidambaram and TN CM MK Stalin have slammed the Election Commission's decision to replace the state's Chief Secretary. Chidambaram cited an SC warning, while Stalin accused the EC of acting one-sidedly at the behest of the BJP.

Senior Congress MP and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday raised concerns on recent actions of the Election Commission (EC) over the latter's decision to replace the state's Chief Secretary, citing that earlier Supreme Court judgement cautioned against the poll body becoming an 'imperium in imperio'.

In a post on X ahead of the forthcoming state assembly election, Chidambaram wrote, "A few years ago, the Supreme Court in a judgement cautioned against the ECI becoming an 'imperium in imperio'...That was a prescient observation..." A few years ago, the Supreme Court in a judgement cautioned against the ECI becoming an 'imperium in imperio' That was a prescient observation The transfer of an upright, efficient and unbiased Chief Secretary in TN and the dismissive manner in which the ECI dealt with four MPs… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 9, 2026

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He emphasised that the Supreme Court's caution against the ECI overstepping its bounds is increasingly relevant in the current political context, pointing to the recent administrative transfer in Tamil Nadu and the treatment of TMC lawmakers as examples of potential overreach.

"The transfer of an upright, efficient and unbiased Chief Secretary in TN and the dismissive manner in which the ECI dealt with four MPs of the TMC seem to substantiate the apprehension of the Supreme Court," he added.

Stalin Accuses EC of Acting at BJP's Behest

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a scathing attack on the EC, accusing the constitutional body of acting 'one-sided' and allegedly working at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a post on X, Stalin on Wednesday said, "I strongly condemn the Election Commission, which is fully active in the electoral field without taking to the field to directly campaign in support of the BJP, for now engaging in a one-sided, overreaching political action by replacing Tamil Nadu's Chief Secretary."

"The Election Commission, tasked with conducting fair and free elections, executing the orders of the BJP under its rule is a matter of shame. The constitutional protection granted to the Election Commission is not for doing election work for the BJP," he said.

Stalin said that the Centre didn't replace top government and police officials in other states that witnessed assembly polls.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission appointed Sai Kumar as the new Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. He has replaced N Muruganandam.

Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Polls

These remarks come amid heightened political tensions in Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties questioning the neutrality of institutions and the EC's decisions during the election period.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)