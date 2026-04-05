Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and PM Narendra Modi extended warm greetings on Easter. Kharge highlighted the message of hope and truth, while Gandhi and Modi wished for harmony, prosperity, and togetherness across the nation.

Political Leaders Extend Easter Greetings

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Easter, emphasising the festival's message of hope, truth, and goodness. In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "Warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Easter! The resurrection of Jesus Christ is a timeless reminder that truth always prevails over falsehood, hope rises above despair, and goodness conquers evil. May this Easter inspire compassion, strengthen bonds of fraternity, and usher in a brighter, more hopeful tomorrow." Warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Easter! The resurrection of Jesus Christ is a timeless reminder that truth always prevails over falsehood, hope rises above despair, and goodness conquers evil. May this Easter inspire compassion, strengthen bonds of fraternity, and… pic.twitter.com/3DVn5mXfed — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 5, 2026

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Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Easter, wishing for "happiness, harmony and prosperity". In an X post, Gandhi wrote, "Greetings to you and your loved ones on Easter. May this special occasion fill your lives with happiness, harmony, and prosperity."'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his Easter greetings, highlighting the significance of hope and renewal. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Greetings on Easter. This sacred day celebrates hope and renewal. May it bring peace, joy and brightness to everyone's lives. May the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire all to be kind and strengthen the spirit of togetherness in society."

Significance and Traditions of Easter

Easter, one of the most significant festivals in Christianity, is being celebrated across the country and in different parts of the world with joy and devotion. Churches are holding special Masses and prayer services to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who was crucified and rose again on the third day.

The Lenten Period and Holy Week

Christians observe a 40-day Lenten period in preparation for Easter each year. This year, Lent began on February 18 with Ash Wednesday. During this period, devotees engaged in various spiritual practices such as fasting, Lenten walks, special meditations, pilgrimages, and participation in the Way of the Cross, reflecting on the sufferings and sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

The final week of Lent is observed as Holy Week and holds special significance among the faithful. It began with Palm Sunday last week, followed by Maundy Thursday on April 2 and Good Friday on April 3, during which the crucifixion of Jesus Christ was commemorated. Good Friday is followed by Easter, which marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ and is considered the most important festival in Christianity. (ANI)