Christians celebrate Easter with fervour across India. Special prayers were held in Kochi and Delhi, while a 'Run for Jesus' rally took place in Vijayawada. The festival marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ after a 40-day Lenten period.

Easter Celebrations Across India

Easter is being celebrated with religious fervour and devotion at the Syro-Malabar Major Archepiscopal Curia in Kakkanad, Kochi, while a large number of worshippers have also gathered in the national capital to participate in special prayers at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, popularly known as the Gol Dak Khana Church.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Run for Jesus' Rally

A day earlier, a massive 'Run for Jesus' rally on the occasion of Good Friday and Easter was organised under the auspices of the Federation of Churches and Vijayawada Christian Associations. Thousands of Christians, including priests, pastors, leaders of various Christian organisations, believers, youth and children, participated with great enthusiasm, some joining on foot and others on vehicles. Participants carried flags and placards featuring Bible verses and messages of the Lord Jesus's love. Moving forward while singing hymns and proclaiming the message of Christ's death and resurrection, the rally was held on Saturday morning to pray for world peace, Christian unity, the well-being of national and state leaders, and the health of all citizens.

Significance of Easter

Easter, one of the most significant festivals in Christianity, is being celebrated across Tamil Nadu and different parts of the world with joy and devotion. Churches are holding special Masses and prayer services to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who was crucified and rose again on the third day.

The Lenten Period

Christians observe a 40-day Lenten period in preparation for Easter each year. This year, Lent began on February 18 with Ash Wednesday. During this period, devotees engaged in various spiritual practices such as fasting, Lenten walks, special meditations, pilgrimages, and participation in the Way of the Cross, reflecting on the sufferings and sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

Holy Week Commemorations

The final week of Lent is observed as Holy Week and holds special significance among the faithful. It began with Palm Sunday last week, followed by Maundy Thursday on April 2 and Good Friday on April 3, during which the crucifixion of Jesus Christ was commemorated. Good Friday is followed by Easter, which marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ and is considered the most important festival in Christianity.

(ANI)