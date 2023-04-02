Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EAM Jaishankar sends firm message to Khalistanis; says India won't accept tricolour being pulled down

    "You have seen in the last few days some incidents in London, something in Canada, a little bit in Australia and San Francisco... This is not an India which will accept its national flag being pulled down by somebody," Jaishankar said.

    EAM Jaishankar sends firm message to Khalistanis; says India won't accept tricolour being pulled down snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 2, 2023, 10:04 PM IST

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said India was not a country that would put up with its national flag being pulled down by somebody; it was "very responsible" along with being "very firm".

    Referring to the incident last month in London where a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans pulled down the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission, he said an even bigger flag was immediately put up on the building to make a statement to both the Khalistanis and to the British.

    "You have seen in the last few days some incidents in London, something in Canada, a little bit in Australia and San Francisco... This is not an India which will accept its national flag being pulled down by somebody," Jaishankar said.

    EAM Jaishankar sends firm message to Khalistanis; says India won't accept tricolour being pulled down snt

    Speaking at an interactive session in Dharwad, he said, "The first thing our High Commissioner did when it happened: he got an even bigger flag and he put it right up there on that building. It was not only a statement to those so called Khalistanis. It was also a statement to the British, saying this is my flag and I will make it even bigger if somebody tries to disrespect it."

    "There is today a different India, an India which is very responsible, but which is also very firm," he added.

    Following the incident in London, India registered its strong protest with the British government over the safety of its diplomatic mission and questioned the lack of sufficient security on the premises.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Udaipur shocker: Minor girl murdered, body chopped into 10 pieces; accused held snt

    Udaipur shocker: Minor girl murdered, body chopped into 10 pieces; accused held

    Security of Assam CM Himanta Biswa tightened after threat from pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice snt

    Security of Assam CM tightened after threat from pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice

    Bihar violence rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms government in 2025 Amit Shah gcw

    Bihar violence rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms government in 2025: Amit Shah

    BJP releases first episode of Congress Files alleges party looted Rs 4820690000000 in 70 years gcw

    BJP releases first episode of 'Congress Files'; alleges party looted Rs 48,20,69,00,00,000 in 70 years

    Andhra Pradesh: Techie burnt alive in car over brother's alleged extra-marital affair; hunt on for killers snt

    Andhra Pradesh: Techie burnt alive in car over brother's alleged extra-marital affair; hunt on for killers

    Recent Stories

    Udaipur shocker: Minor girl murdered, body chopped into 10 pieces; accused held snt

    Udaipur shocker: Minor girl murdered, body chopped into 10 pieces; accused held

    Security of Assam CM Himanta Biswa tightened after threat from pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice snt

    Security of Assam CM tightened after threat from pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice

    IPL 2023, RCB vs MI: Fans miffed with Bumrah's presence at NMACC gala; call him a 'scam' - WATCH snt

    IPL 2023, RCB vs MI: Fans miffed with Bumrah's presence at NMACC gala; call him a 'scam' - WATCH

    football Amid threat of relegation, Leicester City parts ways with Brendan Rodgers; read full statement-ayh

    Amid threat of relegation, Leicester City parts ways with Brendan Rodgers; read full statement

    IPL 2023, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: From Jos Buttler blitzkrieg to Yuzvendra Chahal magic - How RR pulled off 'royal' 72-run win over SRH?-ayh

    IPL 2023: From Buttler's blitzkrieg to Chahal's magic - How RR pulled off 'royal' 72-run win over SRH

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon