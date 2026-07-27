A solo female traveller from the Netherlands, Europe was invited to two different homes for dinner in an Assam village, calling it "extreme hospitality."

A solo female traveller from the Netherlands has shared a glimpse of the warmth and generosity she experienced in a village in Assam, where she was invited to dinner by not one but two different families on the same evening.

The traveller, named Meike, documented her visit in a viral Instagram video, where she explained that locals welcomed her with open arms and insisted she have food with their families. Overwhelmed by the gesture, she ended up having dinner twice because so many people wanted her to taste what they had prepared.

'People Here Are Too Nice'

"This is a first meal, and then we go for the second meal," the traveller said at the beginning of the clip. "Indian people, they feed me so much."

She was seen relishing a plate of hot rice with egg curry, which she described as "very tasty." While speaking with the man sitting beside her, she said, "Your mother a cook? She is a very good cook."

Later in the video, she explained why she was having two dinners in one evening. "Everybody wanted me to taste their food, so that's why I have dinner two times. People here are too nice," she said.

Cultural Hospitality on Display

The video shows Meike sitting on the floor and enjoying her second round of dinner with another family, highlighting the traditional Assamese practice of hosting guests with warmth and generosity.

"They always feed me so much," she wrote in the caption of the post.

The video has resonated widely on social media, with many users sharing similar experiences of hospitality during their travels in India. Several commenters noted that such warmth is a hallmark of rural Indian culture, where guests are often treated as family members.

Representation of Indian Hospitality

The incident offers a representation of the hospitality that travellers often encounter in rural India, where community bonds and generosity toward visitors remain strong traditions.

Meike's experience reflects a broader pattern of positive interactions reported by foreign tourists exploring offbeat destinations in the country.