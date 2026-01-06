DUSU 2025-26 criticised recent sloganeering against PM Modi and Amit Shah in JNU, calling it a misuse of academic space for anti-national ideology. They urged students to uphold the Constitution and said JNU will not be a safe haven for conspiracies.

Delhi University Students' Union 2025-26 on Tuesday strongly criticised the recent sloganeering against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in JNU. DUSU called upon students at JNU and across all universities to stand with the Constitution, not against it. They responded strongly, stating that JNU will not be a safe haven for anti-national conspiracies. No campus will be allowed to turn into a centre of constitutional defiance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Calculated Challenge to Constitutional Order'

The recent events at Jawaharlal Nehru University are a stark reminder of how certain leftist groups continue to misuse academic spaces to promote anti-national ideology, undermine constitutional institutions and glorify chaos in the name of dissent. After the Supreme Court clearly rejected the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, instead of respecting the authority of the judiciary, these groups chose provocation, hateful slogans and deliberate attempts to incite unrest. They stated that this is not dissent. This is a calculated challenge to constitutional order.

According to the release, they emphasised that universities exist for education, responsible dialogue and nation building. They cannot and will not be allowed to become platforms for legitimising separatist narratives or questioning the sovereignty of Bharat under the garb of student politics.

'Sustained Ecosystem Seeks to Radicalise Campuses'

The repeated pattern visible at JNU since 2016 exposes a sustained ecosystem that seeks to radicalise campuses, discredit democratic institutions and weaken national unity. Such behaviour is irresponsible, dangerous and unacceptable.

Freedom of expression does not grant the right to incite violence, spread hatred or undermine constitutional authority. Attacks on the nation, the judiciary and elected institutions cannot be normalised in any civilised democracy.

DUSU Calls for Strict Action

As per the release, Delhi University Students' Union stands firmly with the Constitution of Bharat, the judiciary and the unity and integrity of the nation. Strict and immediate action must be taken against all those involved in spreading anti-national propaganda and creating disorder on university campuses. Student politics must stand for responsibility, accountability and discipline. Campuses cannot be surrendered to chaos. Those who choose anarchy over the Constitution must be confronted and stopped.

According to the media reports, a group of JNU students on Monday raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the university campus, following the Supreme Court's denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. (ANI)