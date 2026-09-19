After the first round of counting for the DUSU polls, ABVP's Yash Dabas is leading the presidential race with 1305 votes, ahead of NSUI's Vijay Meena who has 1191 votes. Independent candidates lead the VP and Jt Secretary posts.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is leading the presidential sweepstakes in the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) polls. After the first round of counting, Yash Dabas of the ABVP with 1305 votes leads Vijay Meena of NSUI who has secured 1191 votes. Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen leads the Vice President poll while Riya of the ABVP is ahead of NSUI's Namrata in the race for DUSU Secretary. Independent candidate Vishesh Yadav leads in the Jt Secretary polls

ABVP Confident of Clean Sweep

Following the conclusion of voting for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, outgoing DUSU President Aryan Maan, who represents the ABVP, expressed strong confidence in the mandate of the student community, stating that the student body has actively participated in deciding the future leadership of the university.

Speaking to reporters here on the voter turnout across morning and evening colleges, Aryanman noted that despite varied schedules, students came out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right. "The polling percentage reflects the trust and enthusiasm of common students in campus democracy. From North Campus to South Campus, students have voted decisively on key campus issues such as infrastructure, hostel facilities, women's safety, and affordable education," he said.

Commenting on the counting process and security arrangements made by the university administration and Delhi Police, the student leader commended the robust preparations put in place to ensure a fair and orderly count. "The arrangements made for the counting of votes are transparent and well-coordinated. Adequate security measures, CCTV surveillance, and strict entry protocols have been established around the counting centre to ensure that the process remains free and fair," Aryan Maan stated.

He further added that the ABVP cadres are confident of sweeping all four central panel posts—President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary—attributing the expected victory to year-round student activism and positive outreach on campus.

High Voter Turnout Marks DUSU Polls

The counting of votes is progressing in the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus, University of Delhi.

Polling for the DUSU elections concluded on Friday after voting was conducted in two phases across 52 polling centres in Delhi University. A total voter turnout of 40.46 per cent was recorded, the highest in the last three years. Last year, the turnout stood at 39.5 per cent.

A total of 20 candidates representing major student organisations, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and the alliance of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI), contested the elections. (ANI)