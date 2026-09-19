Congress candidate for Nandigram bypoll, Milan Pradhan, and Pradesh Congress Secretary Subhashis Bhattacharya were arrested in Chandipur. Pradhan was arrested in a pending 2007 murder case, prompting allegations of political motivation from Congress.

Congress candidate for the upcoming Nandigram Assembly bypoll Milan Pradhan and Pradesh Congress Secretary Subhashis Bhattacharya were arrested in Chandipur, amid heightened political activity in the constituency ahead of the October 6 bypoll.

Bhattacharya was arrested for allegedly obstructing police from apprehending Pradhan, according to Congress leaders. He alleged that the incident took place while Pradhan was staying at a house in the area.

Bhattacharya Recounts Arrest, Alleges Coercion

Narrating the incident, Bhattacharya said he was sleeping at the house when he suddenly heard someone shouting loudly. He said Pradhan, who was at the same house, called out to him by his nickname and asked him for help, saying that police were taking him away. “I was sleeping at this house when I suddenly felt that someone was shouting very loudly. Milan Pradhan was at that house, and he shouted, ‘Tatar da, please save me,’ calling me by my nickname. He said, ‘Please save me, the police are taking me away.’ There were police personnel and a BJP person with them,” Bhattacharya said.

He said he immediately rushed outside and saw Pradhan being taken away. Bhattacharya said he objected to the action, pointing out that Pradhan was his party worker and a candidate. “I ran outside and saw that they were taking him away. We said we would not let them take him like this. They asked me, ‘Who are you?’ I said, ‘What do you mean, who am I? He is my party worker and a candidate. We have a responsibility towards him, so we have to do something,’” he said.

Bhattacharya further alleged that when police tried to forcibly put Pradhan into a vehicle, he intervened. “When they were forcibly trying to put him into the vehicle, I stopped them. I spoke to the police for about 15 minutes, and then they told me, ‘We will take you into custody as well.’ I said, ‘Go ahead and take me,’ and they took me too,” he said.

He further alleged that he and Pradhan were subsequently taken in separate vehicles towards Mandarmani. “After that, Milan and I were taken in separate vehicles. I was made to close my eyes, and I was taken towards Mandarmani. We were taken to a resort and they told me to ask Milan to withdraw his papers,” Bhattacharya alleged.

Bhattacharya said he refused to persuade Pradhan to withdraw his candidature. “I told them I would not do it. They can impose UAPA on both of us, but we will not allow this to happen,” he said.

Arrest Linked to 2007 Nandigram Movement Case

Pradhan was arrested in connection with pending cases dating back to the 2007 Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement. According to reports, police executed a pending warrant in a murder case linked to the agitation. Pradhan has been named in multiple cases related to the 2007 movement.

Political Backlash Over Timing of Arrest

The arrests came hours after former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her faction would support Pradhan in the Nandigram bypoll after its candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew from the contest. Banerjee questioned the timing of Pradhan’s arrest, alleging that an old case was being revived after her faction extended support to the Congress candidate.

The Congress has also questioned why action was taken against Pradhan at this stage despite the cases dating back to 2007. West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar said the party was initially unclear about the reason for the arrest and Pradhan’s whereabouts. Congress leaders have alleged political motivation behind the action.

BJP, Police Deny Political Motivation

The BJP has rejected the allegations of political interference and maintained that police action was in accordance with law. A police officer cited in reports said the arrest was related to a pending warrant in a 2007 murder case and that such warrants are executed irrespective of elections.

The Nandigram Assembly bypoll is scheduled for October 6, with counting of votes set for October 9.