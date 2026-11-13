MP Tejasvi Surya calls for Bengaluru to become a top 10 global liveable city by 2037. This vision follows the inauguration of the Pink Metro Line by PM Narendra Modi, expanding public transport and enhancing mobility for the growing metropolis.

Tejasvi Surya Aims for Bengaluru to Reach Top 10 Most Liveable Cities

MP for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency, Tejasvi Surya on Friday urged to make the southern metropolis among the world's Top 10 most liveable cities, even as the Prime Minister and the Karnataka Chief Minister inaugurated the Pink Metro Line in Bengaluru. Taking to X, Surya alluded to Kempegowda, a local chieftain and governor of the Vijayanagara Empire, who founded Bengaluru nearly 500 years ago.

"Bengaluru is the glorious vision of Nadaprabhu Shri Kempegowda, whose foresight laid the foundations of a great city nearly five centuries ago," posted Surya. "Today, that legacy finds new momentum with every visit of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, bringing development projects, opportunities and transformative change that touch lives beyond the headlines."

He continued: "As Bengaluru approaches its 500th anniversary in 2037, let us aspire to make it one of the world’s Top 10 most liveable cities." "Inspired by PM Modi Ji’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and poet Gopalakrishna Adiga’s immortal words, “ಕಟ್ಟುವೆವು ನಾವು ಹೊಸ ನಾಡೊಂದನು, ರಸದ ಬೀಡೊಂದನು…”, let us build a New India rooted in heritage, driven by progress and ambitious for the future!"

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Namma Metro Pink Line in Bengaluru on Friday. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar. Shivakumar said the state government remains committed to expanding Bengaluru’s public transport infrastructure, strengthening metro connectivity and creating a more efficient, sustainable and commuter-friendly city.

"A New Pink Path to a Better Connected Bengaluru Glad to flag off the elevated stretch of Namma Metro’s Pink Line, along with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Governor Dr. Sudha Yadav. Hon’ble Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development Shri Krishna Byre Gowda and Hon’ble Member of Parliament Shri Tejasvi Surya were also present on the occasion," he said. "Joined the Hon’ble Prime Minister and other dignitaries for a metro ride from SG Palya to IIMB Metro Station. Our government remains committed to expanding Bengaluru’s public transport infrastructure, strengthening metro connectivity and creating a more efficient, sustainable and commuter-friendly city. We will continue to invest in infrastructure that improves everyday mobility and enhances the quality of life of Bengalureans," DK Shivakumar added.

The elevated section of Namma Metro's Pink Line will push city's operational metro network beyond the 100-km mark for the first time.The new corridor connecting Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere covers six stations - Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIMB (Bilekahalli-IIMB), JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital, Tavarekere. The final Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) inspection, the last formal step before passenger services begin, was completed on October 8, 2026; CMRS safety clearance followed, announced on October 28, 2026. The underground section is targeted for 2027.