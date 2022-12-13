Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 revised schedule out; check new dates here

    DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022: The revised schedule is available on the Delhi University website, du.ac.in. The schedule is also available on the university's official website, admission.uod.ac.in. 
     

    The Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board has announced a revised schedule for DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022. Candidates can find the revised schedule on DU's official website at du.ac.in, and also on admission.uod.ac.in.

    As per the revised schedule, the first admission list will be released on December 13, 2022, and candidates can apply between December 14 and December 15, 2022. The verification and approval of the admission of the candidates who applied for the first admission list can be done from December 14, 2022, to December 16, 2022. December 16, 2022, is the deadline for payment. 

    The second list will be out on December 19, 2022. Candidates may apply between December 20, 2022, and December 21, 2022. Verify and approve the admission of candidates who applied for the second admission list until December 22, 2022.

    The third list will be out on December 24, 2022. The registration period will be from December 26, 2022, to December 27, 2022. Before December 28, 2022, admission must be confirmed and approved. You have until December 28, 2022, to pay your fees. The applicant must log in to the PG admission portal to make an online fee payment.

