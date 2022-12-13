AIBE 17 Exam: All India Bar Examination registration to begin today; check key dates

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bar Council of India, BCI will begin registration for the All India Bar Examination, AIBE Exam, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for the AIBE 17 exam can submit their application from today on the official website, allindiabarexamintion.com. Also, BCI has released the AIBE Exam schedule.

    According to the official schedule released by BCI, the AIBE 17 Examination will be held on February 5, 2023. Registration for the same will be made available from today, December 13, 2022, onwards after 5 PM in the evening. 

    AIBE 17 Examination: know important dates
    1) Online registration for AIBE 17 Exam to begin - December 13, 2022 (5:00 PM)
    2) Payment of the exam fees - December 13, 2022
    3) Deadline to apply for AIBE 17 Exam - January 16, 2023
    4) Deadline to submit fees - January 19, 2023
    5) Verification of AIBE 17 Admit card - January 21, 2023
    6) Deadline for Admit card corrections - January 25, 2023
    7) AIBE 17 Admit card download - January 3, 2023, to February 3, 2023
    8) AIBE 17 Exam - February 5, 2023

    Following reports, the AIBE XVII (17) Exam will be held both online and offline. The All India Bar Examination is usually held twice a year. AIBE 2023 was slightly delayed due to the case in the Delhi High Court that asked for a per-set schedule for the bar examination. 

    The Bar Council of India conducts the All India Bar Examination or AIBE. It is designed for law graduates who want to practise law professionally. BCI awards the Certificate of Practice to candidates who pass the AIBE exam.

    When the registration process begins, the application steps will be updated for candidates. Keep an eye on this official website for the most recent AIBE news.

