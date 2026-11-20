A video purportedly showing a woman attempting to enter the motorman's cabin of a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media, triggering questions over railway safety and passenger behaviour.

A video purportedly showing a woman attempting to enter the motorman's cabin of a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media, triggering questions over railway safety and passenger behaviour. However, railway authorities have clarified that no such incident was reported at Goregaon station, where the incident was initially believed to have occurred.

The viral footage shows the woman gripping the handle of the motorman's cabin door and appearing to lean backwards while attempting to gain entry into the restricted compartment.

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Passengers are strictly prohibited from entering the motorman's cabin, which is reserved exclusively for authorised railway personnel.

Several social media users claimed that the woman was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

(Note: Asianetnews English could not independently verify these claims or establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident)

RPF investigates ,viral video, after Instagram complaint

Responding to a complaint received through Instagram on November 16, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said it had received information about a woman allegedly standing outside the motorman's cabin of a local train at Goregaon railway station.

Following the complaint, Assistant Sub-Inspector Subhash Yadav and Head Constable Vinayak Kore contacted the station master and the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Goregaon to establish the facts.

However, railway officials found no record of such an incident at the station. The RPF stated that neither the motorman nor the train guard had lodged any complaint with the station master's office.

Authorities also questioned mid-shift and night-shift railway staff, but none reported witnessing or having any information about the incident.

CCTV footage fails to establish location

As part of the verification process, railway officials examined CCTV footage from platforms 1 and 2, covering both the northern and southern sections of Goregaon station. However, investigators found no evidence of the incident in the recordings.

The RPF said it was unable to establish which railway station featured in the viral video, leaving the exact location and circumstances of the incident unconfirmed.