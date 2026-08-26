The RPF and NCB, in a joint operation in Guwahati, seized 1.168 kg of heroin valued at Rs 2.33 crore from the Kamrup Express. Two men, aged 18 and 22, were arrested in connection with the drug seizure at the railway station.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in a joint operation, have recovered and seized 1.168 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.33 crore from a passenger train at Guwahati railway station on Tuesday, an official said.

Joint Operation at Guwahati Station

A senior official of RPF Guwahati on Tuesday said that a joint operation was conducted by the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad of the Railway Protection Force at Guwahati station (GHY) and NCB, Guwahati, in the DN Kamrup Express at Guwahati Railway Station.

"During checking of Coach No. A-2, two persons travelling on Berths/Seats No. 17 & 18 were intercepted and subjected to checking. During the course of checking, 4 packets containing suspected Heroin (Brown Sugar) were found concealed in their baggage," the RPF official said.

Two Men Apprehended

The joint team apprehended two persons, namely Azabur Rahman (22 years old) and Sahajahan Ali (18 years old).

"On weighing, the four packets were found to contain a total of 1.168 kg (292 + 289 + 310 + 277 grams) of suspected Heroin (Brown Sugar). The recovered suspected Heroin (Brown Sugar) was formally seized by NCB/Guwahati after observing the prescribed seizure and procedural formalities in the presence of available witnesses," the RPF official said.

In this connection, NCB Guwahati has registered a case under sections 8(c)/21(c)/29 of the NDPS Act, dated August 25th, 2026.

The RPF official further stated that the approximate value of the recovered drugs is Rs 2,33,60,000. (ANI)