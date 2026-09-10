A tragic accident in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district saw a driver and about 200 goats charred to death. Their vehicle collided with an electric pole on National Highway-44, causing the diesel tank to burst and ignite a massive fire.

A driver and around 200 goats were charred to death after a vehicle carrying the animals caught fire following a collision with an electric pole in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district early on Thursday morning.

According to a fire official, the incident occurred around 4 am near Bhoothur village on National Highway-44. The DCM, which was transporting around 150-200 goats, collided with an electric pole, following which its diesel tank reportedly burst and sparks triggered a massive fire.

The driver died on the spot, while the goats trapped inside the vehicle were burnt alive, the official said. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. Police also reached the location and shifted the driver’s body for post-mortem examination. The total extent of the loss is being investigated, officials said. Further details are awaited.

Other Recent Fire Incidents

Earlier, on August 23, a major fire broke out at a plastic godown in Hyderabad’s Gudimalkapur area, fire officials said. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot after information about the blaze was received.

“A fire broke out at a plastic godown. Today at around 10 am, we received a fire call. Six fire vehicles reached the spot and are currently working to control the fire. So far, no casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details will be given later,” a fire official had said. Firefighting operations were carried out to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Fire at Hayathnagar Furniture Shop

In a separate incident earlier on May 14, a fire broke out at a furniture shop in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar area, triggering panic among residents. Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after sustained firefighting efforts. The flames were prevented from spreading to adjoining structures, and no casualties were reported. (ANI)