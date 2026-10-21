The DRI seized 9.139 kg of methamphetamine at Bhopal ISBT, arresting one person travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru. The substance was found concealed in salwar suit packets. The seizure highlights DRI's ongoing crackdown on synthetic drug trafficking.

In a significant crackdown on synthetic drug trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 9.139 kg of methamphetamine and arrested one person at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Bhopal, on October 20.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the seizure highlights DRI’s sustained efforts to disrupt the movement of dangerous synthetic drugs through the country’s inter-city transport networks.

How the Bust Unfolded

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of DRI intercepted an Indian male passenger travelling by bus from Delhi to Bengaluru upon the bus’s arrival at Bhopal ISBT. Examination of the passenger’s baggage led to the recovery of 11 plastic packets containing crystalline methamphetamine, weighing 9.139 kg, concealed inside packets of salwar suits and carried in two mid-sized trolley bags.

Field testing confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in the recovered substance, which was seized and the passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Wider Crackdown on Drug Trafficking

This seizure comes amid growing concerns over the trafficking of synthetic drugs in the country. In recent major operations, DRI seized 231.8 kg of Meth tablets in the North-Eastern region, suspected to have been smuggled from Myanmar and 137 kg of suspected crystal methamphetamine in Tamil Nadu, where the consignment was allegedly intended for onward smuggling to Sri Lanka through a maritime route.

These operations underscore the scale and varied routes of synthetic drug trafficking, spanning inter-city transport networks, cross-border and coastal corridors.

Through sustained intelligence-led enforcement, DRI remains committed to dismantling narcotics trafficking networks and preventing dangerous drugs from reaching illicit markets. (ANI)