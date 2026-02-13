DRDO's DIPAS and IIT Ropar signed an MoU for collaborative research and academic exchange to strengthen technological innovation. The DRDO also hosted the 24th Indo-US Joint Technical Group Plenary to advance cooperation in Defence Science & Technologies.

DRDO, IIT Ropar Ink MoU for Research and Innovation

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) to promote collaborative research, academic exchange and strengthen technological innovation by leveraging each other's research expertise.

India, US Advance Cooperation in Defence Tech

Earlier on February 5, India and the United States held the 24th Joint Technical Group Plenary, held at DRDO Headquarters in New Delhi, to advance cooperation in Defence Science & Technologies, as per a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

According to the press release, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) hosted the 24th Indo-US Joint Technical Group Plenary Meeting in New Delhi on February 3-4. The meeting was co-chaired by Director General (Production Coordination & Services Interaction), DRDO Dr Chandrika Kaushik and Assistant Secretary of War for Critical Technologies, Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research & Engineering Mr Michael Francis Dodd.

As per the statement, the plenary was conducted in line with the vision and policy guidance of the framework for the India-US Major Defence Partnership signed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in October 2025. The delegations reviewed the ongoing cooperation in defence science & technology, discussed associated challenges, and examined proposals to further strengthen collaboration in critical & emerging defence technologies to meet the evolving requirements.

The statement further noted that the discussions also focused on enhancing the participation of university-affiliated research centres, defence laboratories, and industries in cooperative research & development initiatives. Additionally, the meeting explored potential collaboration between the DRDO and the Defence Innovation Unit under the Innovation Bridge framework & concluded with the signing of a project agreement. (ANI)