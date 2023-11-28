Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral Video: Woman's dance on Bhojpuri song inside packed train draws criticism (WATCH)

    Despite facing criticism online and repeated warnings from authorities, content creators appear undeterred, continuing to share videos of their impromptu dance performances.

    Viral Video: Woman's dance on Bhojpuri song inside packed train draws criticism (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 1:29 PM IST

    In recent times, there has been a noticeable surge in the trend of people engaging in spontaneous dance routines within unconventional public spaces such as metro trains and railway platforms. Despite facing criticism online and repeated warnings from authorities, content creators appear undeterred, continuing to share videos of their impromptu dance performances.

    A recent video has emerged featuring Jaya Jerry, a popular dancer and content creator with over 1.7 lakh followers. In this particular video, Jaya confidently dances to the tunes of Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Saj Ke Sawar Ke' inside a crowded train compartment, sporting a grey top and black jeans. Towards the end of the video, her friend joins in, and together they perform the hook step of the Bhojpuri song. Notably, two individuals are seen sleeping in the aisle seats of the train.

    Jaya Jerry captioned the video, inviting feedback from Bhojpuri enthusiasts, and the post has garnered over 1.7 lakh likes and 7 million views since its sharing. Internet users flooded the comment section with a diverse range of reactions. Some praised her confidence, while others raised concerns about the choice of location for shooting the video, labeling such activities as a "nuisance" and urging Indian Railways to take action.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jaya Jerry (@jayajerry8572)

    Calls for action against such acts were echoed by users, with one commenting, "Railway should take action against this." Jaya Jerry is associated with the popular dance group Bomb Fire Crew, which secured the runner-up spot in Season 9 of India's Got Talent. Her Instagram page showcases a plethora of energetic dance videos shot at various locations.

    Interestingly, this is not an isolated incident, as another Instagram influencer, Saheli Rudra, previously shared a similar video of herself dancing to the same Bhojpuri song on a local train. The video received comparable reactions on social media, further emphasizing the ongoing debate surrounding such public displays of dance.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 1:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heard they are playing cricket: International expert's update on Silkyara rescue operation AJR

    'Heard they are playing cricket': International expert's update on Silkyara rescue op

    Kerala to introduce new generation MTech, Btech courses statewide rkn

    Kerala to introduce new generation MTech, Btech courses statewide

    Bengaluru receives Rs 7 crore allocation for 287 km 'Ring Rail' project; check details vkp

    Bengaluru receives Rs 7 crore allocation for 287 km 'Ring Rail' project; check details

    Kerala High Court orders re-count on Kerala Varma Union Chairman election rkn

    Kerala High Court orders re-count on Kerala Varma Union Chairman election

    Kerala MVD to slap Rs 5000 fine for each violation including modification of vehicles anr

    Kerala MVD to slap Rs 5000 fine for each violation including modification of vehicles

    Recent Stories

    Deepika Padukone to Rashmika Mandanna: 7 co-stars of Ranbir Kapoor ATG

    Deepika Padukone to Rashmika Mandanna: 7 co-stars of Ranbir Kapoor

    Akshara Singh joins Jan Suraaj Party: Bhojpuri Actress to contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 RBA

    Akshara Singh joins Jan Suraaj Party: Bhojpuri Actress to contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Heard they are playing cricket: International expert's update on Silkyara rescue operation AJR

    'Heard they are playing cricket': International expert's update on Silkyara rescue op

    Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene in 'Tiger 3'; here's what he said RBA

    Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene in 'Tiger 3'; here's what he said

    Kerala to introduce new generation MTech, Btech courses statewide rkn

    Kerala to introduce new generation MTech, Btech courses statewide

    Recent Videos

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon