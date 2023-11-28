Viral Video: Woman's dance on Bhojpuri song inside packed train draws criticism (WATCH)

In recent times, there has been a noticeable surge in the trend of people engaging in spontaneous dance routines within unconventional public spaces such as metro trains and railway platforms. Despite facing criticism online and repeated warnings from authorities, content creators appear undeterred, continuing to share videos of their impromptu dance performances.

A recent video has emerged featuring Jaya Jerry, a popular dancer and content creator with over 1.7 lakh followers. In this particular video, Jaya confidently dances to the tunes of Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Saj Ke Sawar Ke' inside a crowded train compartment, sporting a grey top and black jeans. Towards the end of the video, her friend joins in, and together they perform the hook step of the Bhojpuri song. Notably, two individuals are seen sleeping in the aisle seats of the train.

Jaya Jerry captioned the video, inviting feedback from Bhojpuri enthusiasts, and the post has garnered over 1.7 lakh likes and 7 million views since its sharing. Internet users flooded the comment section with a diverse range of reactions. Some praised her confidence, while others raised concerns about the choice of location for shooting the video, labeling such activities as a "nuisance" and urging Indian Railways to take action.

Calls for action against such acts were echoed by users, with one commenting, "Railway should take action against this." Jaya Jerry is associated with the popular dance group Bomb Fire Crew, which secured the runner-up spot in Season 9 of India's Got Talent. Her Instagram page showcases a plethora of energetic dance videos shot at various locations.

Interestingly, this is not an isolated incident, as another Instagram influencer, Saheli Rudra, previously shared a similar video of herself dancing to the same Bhojpuri song on a local train. The video received comparable reactions on social media, further emphasizing the ongoing debate surrounding such public displays of dance.