    Drama over election verdict at Thrissur's Kerala Varma College

    The Student Federation of India (SFI) won the college chairperson election at Thrissur Kerala Varma College on Wednesday. Sreekuttan, a visually impaired third-year student of Political Science, accused foul play in the recount and stated that KSU would take the matter to court.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

    Thrissur: The Students' Federation of India (SFI) candidate won the college chairperson election at Thrissur Kerala Varma College after a dramatic series of events that lasted until midnight. Initially, the Kerala Students Union (KSU) candidate, Sreekuttan, had a one-vote lead, marking the first time in 41 years that a KSU candidate had won at Kerala Varma College. This led to celebrations among KSU supporters.

    However, SFI requested a recount, and it was found that their candidate, Anirudhan, won with an 11-vote majority. Sreekuttan, a visually impaired third-year student of Political Science, accused foul play in the recount and stated that KSU would take the matter to court.

    The KSU leadership claimed that the Returning Officer, who is a member of the pro-left teachers' union, declined to halt the recount despite requests from the college principal and the police.

    The Opposition leader, VD Satheeshan, has accused the Students' Federation of India (SFI) of mishandling the recounting process for the Kerala Students Union (KSU) candidate who initially won the election. Satheeshan argued that the decision should have been left to the students of Kerala Varma College and accused the SFI of undermining democracy by conducting a recount late at night.
     

    Meanwhile, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) announced that it won in 120 out of 194 college student unions where elections were conducted based on their organizational lines. However, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and the Kerala Students Union (KSU) reported that they were able to break SFI's dominance in several places.

