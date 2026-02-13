The Defence Ministry released the draft Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2026 to boost self-reliance and speed up procurement. Key changes include raising indigenous content to 60% and reducing procurement categories to strengthen local manufacturing.

The Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2026, the draft of which was released recently by the Ministry of Defence to replace the existing 2020 version, is designed to bolster self-reliance, accelerate acquisition timelines, and strengthen the Indian defence industrial ecosystem.

It aims to build a stronger indigenous defence manufacturing base, reduce import dependence, and position India as a global leader in defence technology by streamlining processes, enhancing indigenous content mandates & introducing innovative procurement categories, the Ministry of Defence statement added.

Key Proposed Changes in DAP 2026

Focus on Indigenous Content and Design

Among the key changes, procurement categories have been reduced from five to four. Indigenous design has been clearly defined to promote Aatmanirbharta. The indigenous content requirement in the Buy (Indian-Indigenous Design, Development and Manufacture) category has been raised from 50 per cent to 60 per cent, with added incentives for higher localisation.

New Procedures and Expert Involvement

The draft also proposed involving subject experts in finalising the Services Qualitative Requirements and overseeing trials.

New procedures include Long Term Bulk Acquisition to provide industry visibility and Low-Cost Capital Acquisition for fast-moving, low-cost technology items. Introduction of Technology Readiness Level (TRL)-based categorisation. An ab-initio single vendor provision has been allowed in the Buy (Indian-Indigenous Design, Development and Manufacture) category for equipment with TRL between 6 and 9.

Streamlined Trials and Acquisition Processes

Two-stage trials have been introduced, and the Fast Track Procedure has been refined with downward delegation of powers for procurement involving emerging technologies and shorter development cycles.

The draft provided compensation to vendors who successfully complete trial evaluations. It also reviewed the selection process of Development-cum-Production Partners (DcPP) for projects of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to ensure a level playing field.

Updates for Development Projects and Timelines

Make and iDEX projects have been updated with spiral development and five years of assured orders.

The services will be able to select the Quality Assurance (QA) trial mode to reduce procurement timelines. The draft also mandates monitoring of timelines from the Request for Information (RFI) stage and planning concurrent activities to shorten acquisition cycles.

The draft DAP 2026 has been uploaded on the official MoD website, seeking suggestions and comments from all stakeholders. (ANI)