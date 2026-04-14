Under the 'double engine government', Uttarakhand is undergoing a development surge with projects worth Rs. 2 lakh crore. Major progress is seen in road, rail, and air connectivity, including the All-Weather Road and airport expansions.

Development projects in Uttarakhand have gained unprecedented momentum over the past four years, with the coordinated efforts of the central and state governments. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the concept of "double engine government" has been effectively translated into reality.

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Currently, development projects worth Rs. 2 lakh crore are underway in the state with support from the central government. Significant progress is being made across sectors such as road, rail, air connectivity, tourism, healthcare, religious infrastructure, and industry.

Expanding Connectivity Across Terrains

Road and Rail Networks

The All-Weather Road project is advancing rapidly to facilitate the Char Dham Yatra, while the commencement of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway has given a major boost to connectivity in the state. Work is also progressing in various phases on projects, including Sitarganj-Tanakpur, Paonta Sahib-Dehradun, Bhaniyawala-Rishikesh, Kathgodam-Lalkuan-Haldwani Bypass, and Rudrapur Bypass. The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project is nearing completion. Additionally, the central government has approved the Rs. 48,000 crore Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line project. Efforts are also underway to develop 11 railway stations in the state under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Air Travel and Heli-Services

Over the past four years, airports at Jolly Grant, Pantnagar, and Pithoragarh have been expanded with central support. Under the UDAN scheme, 18 heliports are being developed in the state, of which air services have already commenced at 12 heliports. This has enabled connectivity to cities such as Gauchar, Srinagar, Chinyalisaur, Haldwani, Munsyari, Pithoragarh, Pantnagar, Champawat, Bageshwar, Nainital, and Almora. By 2022, the state had only two heliports; this number has now increased to seven. Similarly, the number of helipads has risen from 60 in 2021-22 to 118.

Ropeway Projects under Parvatmala

With central assistance, the Parvatmala scheme is being implemented to expand ropeway infrastructure in the state. Under this initiative, ropeway projects are in progress from Ranibagh to Nainital, Panchkoti to New Tehri, Khaliyatop to Munsyari, Har Ki Pauri to Chandi Devi Temple, Rishikesh to Neelkanth Mahadev, and Auli to Gorson. Additionally, ropeway projects from Gaurikund to Kedarnath Dham and from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib are also set to begin soon.

Boosting Tourism and Pilgrimage Sites

In the field of religious tourism, redevelopment work at Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham is progressing rapidly. Under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, extensive development of temples in the Kumaon region is being carried out. To further boost tourism, an international-level rafting platform is being developed in Rishikesh, which is expected to accelerate tourism activities and generate employment opportunities.

Upgrading Core Sectors and Border Areas

Major dam projects such as Jamrani, Song, and Lakhwar are also being executed with central support, which will strengthen drinking water supply and irrigation facilities in Haldwani and Dehradun. Work has commenced on an AIIMS satellite center in Kichha, while India's first helicopter ambulance service has been launched at AIIMS Rishikesh. Additionally, 226 schools in the state are being developed as PM SHRI schools. To boost industrial growth, a smart industrial township is being developed in Udham Singh Nagar. Furthermore, under the Vibrant Village Programme, basic infrastructure is being expanded in border areas. (ANI)