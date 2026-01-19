Uttarakhand's Director of Medical Education condemned a ragging incident at Government Doon Medical College where a junior was allegedly beaten by seniors. He assured a probe is on and the accused will be punished as per law after a report is submitted.

Official Vows Strict Action

Ajay Arya Uttarakhand's Director of Medical Educationrya, condemned the ragging incident at Government Doon Medical College in which an MBBS 2025 batch student was allegedly assaulted by senior students, and assured that the investigation is ongoing and he will receive the report by the end of the day. He said that after the details are retrieved in the report, the accused will be punished accordingly.

While speaking exclusively to ANI, he said, "The matter will become clear only after the investigation. I got to know that this is a case of ragging after speaking to the Principal... Ragging should not happen at all. The investigation is ongoing in the case, and after it is completed, the accused will be punished accordingly within the law. I will receive the report by this evening... Students have our full support. Every college has a ragging committee that is in complete contact with the officials and hospitals, and any student can discuss their issues with them. We follow the guidelines of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and University Grants Commission (UGC)."

Incident Details and Disciplinary Action

On January 12, two senior students reportedly beat a junior student with a belt. The incident is currently being investigated by the college's Anti-Ragging Committee. The student stated in a written complaint to the administration that since the incident, he has been mentally disturbed and living in fear. The college's Anti-Ragging Committee and the administration have imposed fines on 24 students found guilty of indiscipline.

College Principal Confirms Inquiry

Earlier, the Medical College Principal, Geeta Jain, said that the Anti-Ragging Committee is conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident. She stated that strict action will be taken against the guilty students once the committee submits its report.

The Principal added that the Discipline Committee has recorded statements of the students and that indiscipline will not be tolerated in the college.

The college administration has said that if the allegations against the students are found to be true, strict action will be taken against the accused, which may include suspension from the college. (ANI)