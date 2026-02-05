BRS Working President KT Rama Rao accused CM Revanth Reddy of withholding farmer funds and warned voters against being "deceived again" ahead of municipal polls. He also slammed Reddy's "abusive language" against former CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of deliberately withholding funds meant for farmers, urging voters not to be misled again. "Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is deliberately withholding funds meant for farmers. I urge voters not to be misled again. Being deceived once is a mistake by others, but being deceived a second time would be their own fault. Do not vote for Revanth Reddy," KT Rama Rao said while campaigning for party candidates in the municipal elections. Telangana urban local body elections will be held on February 11, with counting scheduled for February 13.

KTR Slams Reddy's 'Abusive Language' Against KCR

Rao also lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for using "abusive language" against BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao and said that Reddy's place "is in the gutter."

In a post on X, KT Rama Rao said, "Only abusive words flow from his (Revanth Reddy) mouth. You can take courses for 500 days at Harvard, but if you don't learn culture, your tail will remain crooked like a dog's. KCR worked for Telangana, led movements, achieved statehood, and became the first CM, paving the way for a golden Telangana," KTR said.

"Your (Revanth Reddy) place is in the gutter, speaking filthy words about him. One who can't govern speaks poison during campaigns - it's a sign of arrogance and complete incompetence. You can't belittle a history-maker with words," KTR said.

The BRS Working President further said that the one who uses abusive language exposes their mental poverty. "Putting a dog on a golden throne won't make it a lion - it's an insult to the throne. You have no moral right to speak against those who fought for and achieved statehood. Remember, your words won't dim KCR's legacy," KTR said.

This comes after CM Revanth Reddy accused the previous BRS government of gross violations of privacy in the phone tapping case. (ANI)