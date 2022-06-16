Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Don't be fooled: UP CM Yogi advises youngsters, assures to prioritise 'Agniveers' in police, allied forces

    While veterans have expressed their concerns, protests have occurred in other parts of the country over the 'Agnipath' scheme 

    Dont be fooled: UP CM Yogi Adityanath advises youngsters, assures to prioritise 'Agniveers' in police, allied forces - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jun 16, 2022, 3:26 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted a note to the youth about the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme, on Thursday, while opposition leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati criticised the central government's plan for short-term recruitments. Mayawati had called the scheme "unfair", asking for the government's attention. Akhilesh Yadav, too, expressed concern, emphasising the importance of long-term solutions for national security.

    The former chief ministers' tweets came when Bihar witnessed widespread opposition over the scheme. As protests escalated, a passenger train was set ablaze in Chhapra, Saran district. While veterans have expressed their concerns, protests have occurred in other parts of the country.

    Hours after Yogi Adityanath announced that youth recruited through the special scheme, 'Agniveers' would be given preference for jobs in the Uttar Pradesh police, criticism poured in from all directions. "National security is not an unofficial or alternative issue. Serious and long-term solutions are required. The careless attitude adopted for army recruitment will be detrimental to the country and its youth," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

    Mayawati tweeted, "After having army recruitment pending for a long period, the centre has recently announced a new recruiting plan called 'Agniveer' with a four-year length in the army."

    "Even though it has been dubbed an appealing strategy, the country's youth are unsatisfied and angry. They openly oppose the change in the army recruitment method," she tweeted in Hindi.

    "They believe the government is reducing soldiers' tenure to four years to abolish pension benefits in the army and government positions," she continued.

    While rejecting the criticisms, UP's CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "Young comrades, Agneepath Yojana" will give a new dimension to your life and a golden foundation for the future. Don't be fooled. Our 'Agniveer,' is dedicated to serving Mother Bharati, will be an invaluable fund for the nation, and the @UPGovt will prioritise Agniveers in police and other services."

     

    "@UPGovt promises that 'Agniveers' after their service would be given priority for accommodation in UP Police & Police Allied Forces," Yogi Adityanath tweeted earlier on Thursday.

     

    Congress's leader, Rahul Gandhi, is among many who oppose the idea. Gandhi said, "At a time when India is facing threats on two fronts, the uncalled for Agnipath initiative diminishes the operational efficacy of our military forces." "The BJP government must cease compromising our forces' dignity, traditions, valour, and discipline."

    Also read: UP Board Result 2022: Provide early info about results, CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

    Also read: Consider Marathi as an optional language, suggests Maharashtra BJP leader to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    Also read: UP CM Yogi Adityanath's first decision, free ration scheme extended by three months

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2022, 3:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Road to be named after PM Modi's mother as she celebrates her 100th birthday, PM likely to visit Gujarat - adt

    Road to be named after PM Modi's mother as she celebrates her 100th birthday, PM likely to visit Gujarat

    Agnipath scheme sparks outrage in Bihar; road, railway traffic disrupted

    'Agnipath' scheme sparks outrage in Bihar; road, railway traffic disrupted

    ATM dispenses 5 times extra cash in Maharashtra, locals rush to withdraw money - adt

    ATM dispenses 5 times extra cash in Maharashtra, locals rush to withdraw money

    Short and sweet resignation letter goes viral, Netizens share their stories - adt

    Short and sweet resignation letter goes viral, Netizens share their stories

    Why air fares are set to see 10-15 per cent increase aviation turbine fuel rate

    Air fares are set to go up by 10-15%; there's a costly reason

    Recent Stories

    Meet Radha Iyengar Plumb Joe Biden Indian American nominee for top Pentagon post gcw

    Who is Radha Iyengar Plumb? Meet Joe Biden's Indian-American nominee for top Pentagon post

    India vs England 2022: KL Rahul likely to miss entire tour; will treat groin injury abroad-ayh

    India vs England 2022: KL Rahul likely to miss entire tour; will treat groin injury abroad

    WATCH Sadhguru teases Samantha Ruth Prabhu for being late to Save Soil event RBA

    WATCH: Sadhguru teases Samantha Ruth Prabhu for being late to Save Soil event

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Class 10th results to be announced on June 17 Know time other details gcw

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Class 10th results to be announced on June 17; Know time, other details

    EPL 2022-23 schedule announced, Manchester City gets title defence underway vs West Ham United-ayh

    EPL 2022-23 schedule announced, Manchester City gets title defence underway vs West Ham United

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon