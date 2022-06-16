Don't be fooled: UP CM Yogi advises youngsters, assures to prioritise 'Agniveers' in police, allied forces

While veterans have expressed their concerns, protests have occurred in other parts of the country over the 'Agnipath' scheme

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted a note to the youth about the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme, on Thursday, while opposition leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati criticised the central government's plan for short-term recruitments. Mayawati had called the scheme "unfair", asking for the government's attention. Akhilesh Yadav, too, expressed concern, emphasising the importance of long-term solutions for national security.

The former chief ministers' tweets came when Bihar witnessed widespread opposition over the scheme. As protests escalated, a passenger train was set ablaze in Chhapra, Saran district. While veterans have expressed their concerns, protests have occurred in other parts of the country.

Hours after Yogi Adityanath announced that youth recruited through the special scheme, 'Agniveers' would be given preference for jobs in the Uttar Pradesh police, criticism poured in from all directions. "National security is not an unofficial or alternative issue. Serious and long-term solutions are required. The careless attitude adopted for army recruitment will be detrimental to the country and its youth," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

Mayawati tweeted, "After having army recruitment pending for a long period, the centre has recently announced a new recruiting plan called 'Agniveer' with a four-year length in the army."

"Even though it has been dubbed an appealing strategy, the country's youth are unsatisfied and angry. They openly oppose the change in the army recruitment method," she tweeted in Hindi.

"They believe the government is reducing soldiers' tenure to four years to abolish pension benefits in the army and government positions," she continued.

While rejecting the criticisms, UP's CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "Young comrades, Agneepath Yojana" will give a new dimension to your life and a golden foundation for the future. Don't be fooled. Our 'Agniveer,' is dedicated to serving Mother Bharati, will be an invaluable fund for the nation, and the @UPGovt will prioritise Agniveers in police and other services."

"@UPGovt promises that 'Agniveers' after their service would be given priority for accommodation in UP Police & Police Allied Forces," Yogi Adityanath tweeted earlier on Thursday.

Congress's leader, Rahul Gandhi, is among many who oppose the idea. Gandhi said, "At a time when India is facing threats on two fronts, the uncalled for Agnipath initiative diminishes the operational efficacy of our military forces." "The BJP government must cease compromising our forces' dignity, traditions, valour, and discipline."

