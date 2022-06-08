Consider Marathi as an optional language, suggests Maharashtra BJP leader to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

BJP leader Kripashankar Singh had written a letter to CM Yogi that Marathi be made an optional language for secondary and higher secondary students in UP.

Marathi may soon be offered as an optional language in Uttar Pradesh, with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kripashankar Singh, who has approached Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the same. Following sources, the CM's office has agreed in principle with the suggestion, and a pilot project in Varanasi may be implemented. The developments also coincide with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's opposition to "outsider" job opportunities in the state.

Singh had scripted a letter to CM Yogi that Marathi be made an optional language for secondary and higher secondary students in UP. The letter also suggests that it may assist students in obtaining better jobs in Maharashtra.

"As you know, I have resided in Maharashtra for the past 50 years while maintaining relationships in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Poorvanchal. During my 50-year tenure, I've noticed that when students come to Maharashtra, they run into a slew of issues because they don't speak Marathi. Not only that, but there are numerous state government and corporate job openings that require knowledge of the Marathi language," he wrote.

In recent times, the use of Marathi has also become a source of contention within the western state. Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the prominent display of Marathi signboards on shops has been a key political issue for parties such as the Shiv Sena and its rival MNS as the parties seek Marathi voters.

In March, the Maharashtra legislature passed legislation requiring all shops and establishments to display their names in Marathi on signboards. The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration, which also included the NCP and Congress, issued a government resolution to enforce the law.

The BMC announced last week, on June 1, that a survey would be conducted to determine whether shops and establishments in the metropolis were complying with the rule requiring prominent display of Marathi signboards, as the deadline for implementation had passed.

