    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu joins Rahul Gandhi as it completes 100 days

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Besides Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri, and Congress' hill state chief Pratibha Singh walked alongside Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra as it completed its 100-day journey. Other newly elected Himachal MLAs, and AICC in-charge Rajeev Shukla, joined the yatra.

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu joins Rahul Gandhi as it completes 100 days - adt
    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

    The Congress party is celebrating the 100th day of its mass contact campaign, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi since its inception in September. During the march, the party passed through seven states and is currently in Rajasthan. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Himachal Pradesh newly elected Chief Minister, joined Gandhi on Friday, December 16, 2022, along with other MLAs of the grand old party. 

    Along with Sukhu, his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri, and the Congress' hill state chief Pratibha Singh, walked alongside Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra as it completed 100 days on the road.

    Other newly elected Himachal MLAs, including Pratibha Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh and AICC hill state in-charge Rajeev Shukla, joined the yatra after the morning session's tea break.

    Gandhi, Venugopal, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, and other senior leaders kicked off the yatra from the Meena High Court. 

     

    Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has marched through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, among other states, over three months. The Kanyakumari to Kashmir Yatra was launched to revive the grand old party's connection with the people following back-to-back election defeats in 2014.

    The yatra will arrive in Delhi on December 24 and then travel to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir after an eight-day break.

    Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan joined the foot march in Rajasthan this week. He also discussed the national economy with Rahul Gandhi, sharing observations and predictions for the coming year. On Wednesday, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra tweeted about his participation.

    He tweeted, "After a week with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, I believe people are shying away from walking the yatra and attempting to remain neutral. Fear, not neutrality, is what keeps you on the fence. Standing up to power is also democratic, as before 2014."

    The yatra has drawn a diverse range of participants, including film and television celebrities such as Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Sushant Singh, Swara Bhasker, Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri, and Amol Palekar.

