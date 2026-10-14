AAP MP Sanjay Singh warned PM Modi after CJP activists were sent to judicial custody for a protest at Jantar Mantar. Singh accused the BJP of opposing the national flag, while CJP leaders termed the action 'cowardly tactics' to crush dissent.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi against targeting young protesters after Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were sent to five days of judicial custody following their detention during a protest near Jantar Mantar.

In a post on X, Sanjay Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of "opposing the national flag" and questioned the action against the CJP activists for hoisting the Tricolour and raising slogans at the protest site. "Modi-ji, are you British? Is there British rule in India? I know that you people hate the Tricolour; you did not hoist the Tricolour at the RSS headquarters for 52 years. You sent CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das to jail for hoisting the Tricolour and chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," he said.

मोदी जी क्या आप अंग्रेज़ हैं? क्या भारत में ब्रिटिश राज है? मुझे मालूम है आप लोग तिरंगे से नफ़रत करते हैं आप लोगों ने “52 साल तक RSS के मुख्यालय पर तिरंगा नही फहराया” आपने CJP के नेता @AshutoshRanka और @SauravDassss को तिरंगा फहराने और भारत माता की जय लगाने के कारण जेल भेज दिया। युवाओं से पंगा मत लो मोदी जी ये आपकी तानाशाही का अंत जल्द करेंगे। — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) October 14, 2026

Warning the Prime Minister after CJP activists were sent to judicial custody, he added, "Do not mess with the youth, Modi-ji; they will soon put an end to your dictatorship.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also criticised PM Modi and termed the action against them as "cowardly tactics". In a post on X, Dipke said, "Ashu and Saurav have been sent to 5 days' judicial custody. Their fault? Unfurling the tricolour at Jantar Mantar. Show some guts, @narendramodi. If you’re so determined to crush dissent, have the courage to officially declare an Emergency instead of hiding behind these cowardly tactics."

Speaking to reporters, CJP activist Ajinkya Shinde, who was also placed under preventive arrest along with Das and Ranka, alleged that the activists were detained for waving the national flag and raising slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. "You must know that today Ashutosh, Saurav Das, and I, along with CJP volunteers, went towards Jantar Mantar, and we just waved the Indian flag and shouted Vande Mataram. So for this, this Modi-Shah fascist government has sent Saurav Das and Ashutosh to jail for 5 days," he said.

Police Action and Justification

The Delhi Police had detained all three CJP activists on Tuesday for allegedly trespassing at Jantar Mantar while attempting to enter the site. The action came a day after authorities de-notified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest location. Police sources said a case was registered in connection with the incident.

Legal Allegations and Protest Context

Earlier, CJP legal head Ratna Singh had alleged that the activists were denied access to their lawyers for several hours and were not initially informed of the grounds for their detention. She had also said that the activists were likely to be produced before the relevant magistrate.

The developments come amid the CJP and Opposition parties' ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. (ANI)