District Police Doda hosted a 'Run for Unity' mini-marathon for Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary. Led by DC Harvinder Singh & SSP Sandeep Mehta, the event promoted national integration and included an anti-corruption awareness programme.

To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as the Iron Man of India, the District Police Doda on Friday organised a grand "Run for Unity" Mini Marathon under the Civic Action Programme (CAP) 2025-26. The event aimed to spread the message of Unity in Diversity and promote the spirit of national integration among citizens, especially the youth. The marathon was flagged off from Dak Bungalow Doda in the early morning hours and witnessed massive participation from enthusiastic students of various government and private schools, officers and officials of different government departments, including Education, Youth Services & Sports and Police departments. Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh, IAS, along with SSP Doda Sandeep Kumar Mehta, JKPS, ADC Doda Anil Kumar Thakur, district officers and police officials, led the marathon, which culminated at the Sports Stadium Doda amidst patriotic enthusiasm and vibrant cultural performances.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Leaders Pay Tribute and Reaffirm Commitment to Unity

At the culmination ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh paid glowing tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, acknowledging his historic role in uniting more than 500 princely states into one sovereign nation. He urged the participants to uphold the values of unity, honesty and sincerity in public life and appreciated the Anti-Corruption Bureau's collaboration with District Police Doda in organising the event. A special Pledge Ceremony was also held, where the DC Doda, SSP Doda and participants reaffirmed their commitment to the unity and integrity of India.

SSP Doda Sandeep Kumar Mehta, in his address, described Sardar Patel as the true architect of India's unity and integrity. He emphasised that the youth should draw inspiration from Patel's leadership, determination and nation-building vision. The event concluded with patriotic speeches, cultural performances, and an oath-taking ceremony, aymbolising the collective resolve of the people of Doda to preserve the spirit of unity and brotherhood that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel devoted his life..

Vigilance Awareness Programme Instills Integrity

During the event, a special Vigilance Awareness Programme was conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Doda to spread awareness about the importance of integrity, transparency and accountability in public life. Officers from the ACB highlighted the theme "Say No to Corruption; Commit to the Nation" and encouraged citizens to play an active role in eradicating corruption from all spheres of society.

Students, teachers and government officials also took a Vigilance Pledge, reaffirming their commitment to honesty, fairness, and zero tolerance toward corruption. The ACB officers motivated the youth to act as ambassadors of integrity and to contribute towards building a corruption-free society. The awareness campaign aimed to reinforce the values of good governance, civic responsibility and collective action against corrupt practices.

Remembering Sardar Patel's Role in Nation-Building

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (1875-1950), fondly remembered as the Iron Man of India, was one of the foremost leaders of India's freedom struggle and the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of independent India. His firm leadership and diplomatic acumen led to the peaceful integration of over 500 princely states into the Indian Union, laying the foundation of a united and strong India. National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) is celebrated every year on October 31 to honour his unmatched contribution to national unity and integrity. (ANI)