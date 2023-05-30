Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Do your PAN-Aadhaar linking by June 30 or pay Rs 1,000 fine; Check here HOW to link

    The government has extended the Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline from March 31 to June 30, 2023, a three-month extension. All PAN cards that are disconnected would become unusable as of July 1, 2023, according to a statement from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 30, 2023, 4:25 PM IST

    As per the IT department, “In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to 30th June 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions.”

    According to the CBDT rule, “Rule 114AAA of the Income Tax rule provides that, if PAN of a person becomes inoperative, they will not be able to furnish, intimate or quote their PAN and shall be liable to the consequences under the act for such failure.”

    Prior to March 31, 2023, people who linked their PAN to their Aadhaar card were able to do so for free; those who did not will be subject to a Rs 1,000 punishment. If not finished by June 30, 2023, it will stop functioning. 

    Here's HOW to link PAN-Aadhaar card:

    1. Go to the e-Filing portal's home page- https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and select Link Aadhaar.
    2. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar Number.
    3. Select Continue to Pay Through e-Pay Tax.
    4. To receive an OTP, enter your PAN, PAN confirmation, and mobile number.
    5. You will be routed to the e-Pay Tax page after your OTP has been verified.
    6. Pay the required fee and provide the necessary details.
     

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 4:25 PM IST
    PM Modi or CM Stalin? Clash over photos leave nearly 250 animal ambulances to rust in Tamil Nadu

    Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders meet President Murmu; seek judicial probe into Manipur violence

    9 MPs, 22 MLAs from Eknath Shinde govt feeling 'suffocated', could quit: Uddhav Thackeray camp

    Kerala: Wild elephant attacks forest department official in Thekkady; Suffers critical injuries

    Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi govt announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for kin of victim; check details

    Should Lionel Messi consider moving to Premier League? PSG star's fans give ultimate response

    Woman suffers severe burn injuries on face after trying TikTok egg 'hack'

    PM Modi or CM Stalin? Clash over photos leave nearly 250 animal ambulances to rust in Tamil Nadu

    Who is Shubman Gill's 'superhero of cricket'? GT star gives inspiring answer after IPL 2023 success

    Vivo Y78 5G launched globally with 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 64MP OIS camera, 5,000mAh battery

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

