Do your PAN-Aadhaar linking by June 30 or pay Rs 1,000 fine; Check here HOW to link

The government has extended the Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline from March 31 to June 30, 2023, a three-month extension. All PAN cards that are disconnected would become unusable as of July 1, 2023, according to a statement from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

As per the IT department, “In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to 30th June 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions.”

According to the CBDT rule, “Rule 114AAA of the Income Tax rule provides that, if PAN of a person becomes inoperative, they will not be able to furnish, intimate or quote their PAN and shall be liable to the consequences under the act for such failure.”

Prior to March 31, 2023, people who linked their PAN to their Aadhaar card were able to do so for free; those who did not will be subject to a Rs 1,000 punishment. If not finished by June 30, 2023, it will stop functioning.

Here's HOW to link PAN-Aadhaar card:

1. Go to the e-Filing portal's home page- https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and select Link Aadhaar.

2. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar Number.

3. Select Continue to Pay Through e-Pay Tax.

4. To receive an OTP, enter your PAN, PAN confirmation, and mobile number.

5. You will be routed to the e-Pay Tax page after your OTP has been verified.

6. Pay the required fee and provide the necessary details.

