'Do not panic': SpiceJet crew's note to flier trapped in Mumbai-Bengaluru plane toilet goes viral

SpiceJet passenger ordeals mid-air confinement due to a lavatory malfunction, prompting a viral response from the crew, an eventual rescue upon landing, and the airline's apology with a commitment to refund.

In an unusual and alarming incident, a routine Mumbai-Bengaluru SpiceJet flight turned into a mid-air ordeal for a passenger who found themselves trapped inside the airplane's lavatory for nearly 100 minutes. The situation unfolded when the crew discovered a malfunctioning door lock, leading to a series of unsuccessful attempts to free the distressed passenger. The incident has gained widespread attention after a note, written by the crew to calm the trapped individual, went viral on social media.

The SpiceJet crew initially carried on with their usual tasks until the realization dawned that a passenger was trapped inside the aircraft's toilet. Despite their repeated efforts, the malfunctioning door lock resisted all attempts to open. The trapped passenger, understandably distressed by the confinement, received a reassuring note from the crew. The note, now circulating on social media, informed the passenger about the ongoing situation and advised them to secure themselves until landing.

"Sir, we tried our best to open the door. However, we could not open. Do not panic, we are landing in a few minutes. So please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, engineer will come. Do not panic," said the note, which has now gone viral on social media.

SpiceJet has emphasized that the crew's priority was the well-being of the passenger, and medical attention was promptly provided upon landing. The trapped passenger was eventually freed when the plane landed in Bengaluru, and an engineer successfully unlocked the lavatory door.

SpiceJet, in an official statement, expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the passenger and extended a formal apology. The airline has also committed to refunding the full airfare as a gesture of goodwill.

"On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock," a statement from the airlines said.

"Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support," it added.