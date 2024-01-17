Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Do not panic': SpiceJet crew's note to flier trapped in Mumbai-Bengaluru plane toilet goes viral

    SpiceJet passenger ordeals mid-air confinement due to a lavatory malfunction, prompting a viral response from the crew, an eventual rescue upon landing, and the airline's apology with a commitment to refund.

    Do not panic SpiceJet crew's note to flier trapped in Mumbai-Bengaluru plane toilet goes viral snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

    In an unusual and alarming incident, a routine Mumbai-Bengaluru SpiceJet flight turned into a mid-air ordeal for a passenger who found themselves trapped inside the airplane's lavatory for nearly 100 minutes. The situation unfolded when the crew discovered a malfunctioning door lock, leading to a series of unsuccessful attempts to free the distressed passenger. The incident has gained widespread attention after a note, written by the crew to calm the trapped individual, went viral on social media.

    The SpiceJet crew initially carried on with their usual tasks until the realization dawned that a passenger was trapped inside the aircraft's toilet. Despite their repeated efforts, the malfunctioning door lock resisted all attempts to open. The trapped passenger, understandably distressed by the confinement, received a reassuring note from the crew. The note, now circulating on social media, informed the passenger about the ongoing situation and advised them to secure themselves until landing.

    Also read: Shocking! Passenger trapped for 100 minutes in Mumbai-Bengaluru flight toilet due to door malfunction

    "Sir, we tried our best to open the door. However, we could not open. Do not panic, we are landing in a few minutes. So please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, engineer will come. Do not panic," said the note, which has now gone viral on social media.

    SpiceJet has emphasized that the crew's priority was the well-being of the passenger, and medical attention was promptly provided upon landing. The trapped passenger was eventually freed when the plane landed in Bengaluru, and an engineer successfully unlocked the lavatory door.

    SpiceJet, in an official statement, expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the passenger and extended a formal apology. The airline has also committed to refunding the full airfare as a gesture of goodwill.

    Also read: ‘War rooms’, sufficient CISF manpower & more: Govt’s 6-point new plan amid flight chaos

    "On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock," a statement from the airlines said.

    "Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support," it added.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 1:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TMC to join Rahul Gandhi's Yatra only if Congress seals seat sharing pact: Report

    TMC to join Rahul Gandhi's Yatra only if Congress seals seat sharing pact: Report

    Kerala: No provision to register divorce under personal law, says HC rkn

    Kerala: No provision to register divorce under personal law, says HC

    Hit-and-run horror: Victim crushed by 'hundreds of cars' on fog blanketed NH9; mangled beyond recognition snt

    Hit-and-run horror: Victim crushed by 'hundreds of cars' on fog blanketed NH9; mangled beyond recognition

    Kerala: PM Modi performs 'meenoottu' at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami temple anr

    Kerala: PM Modi performs 'meenoottu' at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami temple

    Siddaramaiah to continue as Karnataka CM if Congress wins Lok Sabha polls: Ex-MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah vkp

    Siddaramaiah to continue as Karnataka CM if Congress wins Lok Sabha polls: Ex-MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    TMC to join Rahul Gandhi's Yatra only if Congress seals seat sharing pact: Report

    TMC to join Rahul Gandhi's Yatra only if Congress seals seat sharing pact: Report

    Mia Khalifa shares video of Jewish woman mocking, following her amid her support for Palestinian fighters

    Mia Khalifa shares video of Jewish woman mocking, following her amid her support for Palestinian fighters

    Aanand L Rai on Dhanush's odd casting in 'Raanjhanaa'; talks about allegation of romanticizing stalking ATG

    Aanand L Rai on Dhanush's odd casting in 'Raanjhanaa'; talks about allegation of romanticizing stalking

    World Economic Forum 2024: Adani Group to invest over Rs 12400 crore in Telangana

    World Economic Forum 2024: Adani Group to invest over Rs 12400 crore in Telangana

    Kerala: No provision to register divorce under personal law, says HC rkn

    Kerala: No provision to register divorce under personal law, says HC

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon