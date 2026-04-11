DMK candidate Karthik Mohan campaigned in Villivakkam, expressing confidence in winning the 'DMK bastion'. Pitted against TVK's Aadhav Arjuna and AIADMK's SR Vijayakumar, he conducted a door-to-door campaign ahead of the TN Assembly elections.

Karthik Mohan, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from the Villivakkam assembly constituency, on Saturday, conducted a door-to-door campaign in Agathiyar Nagar ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He interacted with the people of the assembly constituency, having conversations with residents while the electorate showered flower petals as he made his way.

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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) General Secretary of Election Campaign Management, Aadhav Arjuna, is pitted against DMK candidate Karthik Mohan. Karthik Mohan is the son of MK Mohan, the DMK MLA representing the Anna Nagar constituency. He has been fielded against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) 's SR Vijayakumar, who is an ex-MP.

On Sunday, speaking to ANI while campaigning in his constituency, Mohan expressed confidence in a victory, asserting that Villivakkam is a stronghold for the party. "The constituency is a strong DMK bastion, and I do not doubt victory here -- the only question is the margin. The support we receive is phenomenal," he said.

Stalin Expresses Confidence in Sweeping Victory

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed strong confidence on Saturday that the ruling alliance would secure a sweeping victory in the Assembly elections, citing the overwhelming public response witnessed during campaign events. The DMK-led alliance had earlier predicted victory in over 200 constituencies. However, Stalin, who is DMK candidate from Kolathur constituency, said the current level of public support and crowd turnout now indicates a possible win in all 234 constituencies.

He asserted that no Opposition force would be able to defeat them and said the alliance remains unconcerned about its rivals. "The current level of public support and crowd turnout now indicates a possible win in all 234 constituencies. Our Secular Progressive Alliance will win in Tamil Nadu. Regardless of how many parties join hands against us, no one can succeed," Stalin said.

Election Contest and Key Alliances

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)