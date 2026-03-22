DMK MP Kanimozhi criticised the Union Govt's handling of fuel supplies amid the West Asia conflict, warning of potential LPG shortages. She also commented on DMK's alliance talks and called the AIADMK a 'B team' of the BJP.

Kanimozhi Criticises Union Govt on Fuel Crisis

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday criticised the Union Government for its handling of essential fuels and highlighted concerns over public hardships amid the West Asia conflict. Speaking to ANI, Kanimozhi said, "The Union Government lacks a clear plan. People are already facing significant hardships. Due to the ongoing war, there is a high possibility of an increased shortage of LPG cylinders. There does not appear to be a proper plan for essential fuels like petrol and diesel. The government should take steps to ease public fears and ensure stability."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Her reaction comes amid the escalating tensions and conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterways and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. Due to the conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply

DMK Alliance Talks and Political Jabs

On the political front, the DMK leader also spoke about alliance preparations for upcoming elections, stating, "Most parties in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alliance have been finalised. Talks are ongoing with one or two remaining parties, which are expected to conclude soon." Targeting the opposition, Kanimozhi said, "All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is functioning as a 'B team' of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the alliance is effectively operating under BJP leadership."

AIADMK Hits Back at DMK

Meanwhile, earlier today, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA Rajan Chellappa claimed that in the assembly polls, there is essentially a direct fight between the AIADMK and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliances, while accusing the ruling DMK government of corruption and abandoning key development projects. While speaking to reporters, Chellappa said, "It is being said that there is a four-cornered contest in Tamil Nadu today. However, in reality, the contest is a direct two-way fight between the alliance led by the AIADMK and the alliance led by the DMK. The AIADMK is not subservient to anyone. We have secured the rights of Tamil Nadu. The DMK is making such statements only because it has no valid reasons to criticise us." He asserted that AIADMK remains independent, defending Edappadi K Palaniswami's Delhi visit and criticising the DMK's alliance with Congress.

Tamil Nadu Election Landscape

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won with 133 seats, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) followed with 66 seats, while Congress got only 18 seats. The state saw a voter turnout of 76.6 per cent. (ANI)