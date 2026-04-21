DMK minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi led a final campaign push in Thiruverumbur, while CM MK Stalin campaigned in Chennai, criticising the Centre's delimitation policy. The party is mobilising grassroots support ahead of the April 23 polls.

DMK Intensifies Campaign in Thiruverumbur

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate and state minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi intensified his campaign in the Thiruverumbur Assembly constituency on Tuesday, carrying out extensive vote canvassing in the Thuvakudi area on the final day of electioneering ahead of the April 23 polls. Accompanied by party workers and cadres, Poyyamozhi sought support for the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol, engaging with residents and urging them to back the ruling alliance for continued development.

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Workers from alliance partners, including the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Communist Party of India, also participated in the campaign, reflecting a coordinated push by the Secular Progressive Alliance.

CM Stalin Leads Parallel Campaign in Chennai

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is contesting from Kolathur, led a parallel campaign in Chennai, conducting a morning walk in Kannagi Nagar that drew large crowds. Residents gathered to interact with the Chief Minister and express support, highlighting the party's strong grassroots mobilisation on the final day of campaigning.

Slams Centre on Delimitation Policy

Stalin also used the occasion to reiterate his criticism of the Centre over the proposed delimitation exercise, calling it an attempt to "punish" progressive states like Tamil Nadu. Referring to the now-stalled Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, he said the move targeted states that had effectively controlled population growth and achieved industrial progress.

"As soon as this bill was introduced, I was the first to oppose it and lead protests. The fire we lit has reduced that bill to ashes," Stalin said, while highlighting his government's welfare schemes and economic performance over the past five years.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with vote counting scheduled for May 4. The key contest remains between the DMK-led alliance and the NDA led by AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. (ANI)