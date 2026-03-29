MDMK's Vaiko expressed confidence that the DMK-led alliance will sweep the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, predicting a victory in around 200 seats. The DMK will contest 164 seats, with allies like Congress and CPI sharing the remaining 70.

DMK Alliance to Sweep Polls: Vaiko

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder and General Secretary Vaiko expressed confidence in the DMK-led alliance's prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections, stating that the secular progressive front will sweep the polls and the party could win around 200 seats. Speaking to ANI, Vaiko said, "This election secular progressive alliance headed by DMK will sweep the polls. My estimate is that DMK will win around 200 seats... Dravadian model government will continue after these assembly elections, and DMK on its own will run the ministry."

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Alliance Seat-Sharing Details

Meanwhile, the DMK will contest 164 out of the 234 constituencies in the state, while 70 seats have been allocated to its alliance partners. These partners include the Congress Party with 28 seats, the Communist Party of India (CPI) with 5 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) with 5 seats, VCK with 8 seats, and MDMK with 4 seats. Other smaller parties in the alliance include the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) with 10 seats, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) with 2 seats, and several other regional parties.

Key DMK Candidates Announced

Notably, the DMK has reserved key constituencies such as Kanyakumari, Radhapuram, Palayamkottai, and Aruppukottai for its candidates. The party has fielded CM MK Stalin as the candidate for the Kolathur constituency and announced Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni. Other prominent DMK candidates include Mahesh for Kanyakumari, Appavu for Radhapuram, Vahab for Palayamkottai, Kalaikathiravan for Tenkasi, and KKSSR Ramachandran for Aruppukottai.

MDMK's Arrangement with DMK

Earlier, a week ago, a discussion was held between DMK chief MK Stalin and MDMK general secretary Vaiko regarding seat-sharing arrangements. During the meeting, it was decided that the MDMK, which is part of the Secular Progressive Alliance, will contest in four Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Of these, the party will contest in three constituencies using the DMK's "Rising Sun" symbol, and in one constituency using the symbol allotted to the MDMK.

Election Schedule and Political Landscape

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10. The polls will be a contest between the ruling DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA in the state. Actor-turned-politician Vijay has also thrown a hat in the ring by launching Tamilaga Vetteri Kazhagam (TVK). (ANI)