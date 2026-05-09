The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has welcomed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) forming the government in Tamil Nadu with the support of smaller parties, a move it says has avoided a 'critical crisis' in the state.

DMK Welcomes Move to Avert 'Critical Crisis'

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday welcomed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) forming the government after securing support from various smaller parties in Tamil Nadu, saying that the crucial support of parties avoided a "critical crisis" in the state.

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In a statement shared on X, the party said the support was being extended to avoid the prevailing political crisis, while reiterating continued ideological support for the DMK-led secular progressive alliance. "In the situation where no one has secured a majority to form the government, we welcome the announcement that, while extending support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to form the government to avoid today's critical crisis, we continue to stand with the DMK-led secular progressive alliance on policy grounds," the statement said.

TVK Secures Majority With Alliance Support

Earlier, in a boost to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's efforts to form a government in Tamil Nadu, IUML on Saturday extended its "unconditional support", taking the total number of parties supporting TVK to five. IUML has extended unconditional support to TVK to form a government in the state. The strength of TVK's legislature and parties supporting it has gone up to 121.

TVK has the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML. While Congress has five MLAs, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML have two MLAs each.

The letter to the Governor, written by IUML leaders SSB Syed Farooq Basha and AM Shahjahan, conveyed party's "unconditional support" to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by Joseph Vijay for forming government in Tamil Nadu. The letter said the support is being conveyed "in the interest of stable, secular and democratic governance" for the people of Tamil Nadu.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has also received the support of VCK's two MLAs. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan gave an official confirmation letter to Aadhav Arjuna, TVK General Secretary- Election Campaign Management, and extended the party's support to TVK to form a government in the state. VCK's unconditional support has paved the way for the formation of TVK-led government in the state.

TVK chief Vijay is expected to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar with all letters of support he has received. TVK, which won 108 seats in its spectacular debut in the assembly polls, earlier had the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, and IUML, taking the total tally to 121. The majority mark in the 234-member House is 118.

TVK chief Vijay has won from two seats and will resign from one seat, taking the effective strength of the party to 107. VCK chief Thirumavalavan wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu Governor stating that the party has extended support to the TVK. (ANI)