The DMK has strongly criticised the CBSE's new three-language formula, calling it a 'linguistic imposition' and a calculated attempt to impose Hindi. Spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai and CM MK Stalin slammed the NEP-based curriculum.

DMK Spokesperson Slams 'Linguistic Imposition'

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai, on Saturday, launched a sharp critique against the Central government's recent move to introduce a revised CBSE curriculum, labelling the mandatory three-language formula as an act of "linguistic imposition". The party speaker alleged that the new framework, based on the National Education Policy (NEP), lacks a clear roadmap for regional language integration in Southern states. Speaking to ANI, Annadurai said, "Our Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has slammed the central government, the BJP government's move to impose Hindi. The CBSE has released a revised curriculum based on the NEP, a mandatory three-language formula. They say three languages. The question is, where is the scope for learning another language in South Indian states? There is absolutely none."

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"There are two aspects to this. One is whether the three-language formula itself is necessary. Second, how do you ensure reciprocity? This is what our Chief Minister is questioning. Where is the reciprocity? This is a direct attempt to impose Hindi. We have been against it. If India is the software capital, it is because the DMK fought for English. We ensured that Hindi did not become the national language or the link language," he added.

CM Stalin Calls it a 'Calculated Attempt'

On Saturday, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticised the CBSE's new curriculum framework, calling it a "calculated attempt at linguistic imposition" that prioritises Hindi over regional languages. CM Stalin said the policy undermines federalism, marginalises non-Hindi-speaking states and places an undue burden on students and teachers, urging the Union government to respect India's linguistic diversity and protect the rights of students across states.

CBSE is set to introduce a phased three-language policy from the 2026-27 academic year, beginning with Class 6. The policy requires students to learn an additional language, with at least two of the three being Indian languages.

In a post on X, CM Stalin wrote, "The recently unveiled curriculum framework by the Central Board of Secondary Education, aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, is not an innocent academic reform--it is a calculated and deeply concerning attempt at linguistic imposition that vindicates our long-standing apprehensions. Under the guise of promoting "Indian languages," the BJP-led NDA government is aggressively advancing a centralising agenda that privileges Hindi while systematically marginalising India's rich and diverse linguistic heritage. The so-called three-language formula is, in reality, a covert mechanism to expand Hindi into non-Hindi-speaking regions."

The chief minister criticised the Union government's curriculum framework, saying it structurally privileges Hindi-speaking students and undermines fairness, federalism and regional equality.

He warned that such policies threaten India's linguistic diversity and called on the AIADMK and its NDA allies in Tamil Nadu to stand up for students' rights and regional identity. (ANI)