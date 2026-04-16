TVK's Aadhav Arjuna accused the DMK government of corruption amounting to Rs 1 lakh crore, citing widespread public anger. He also condemned the Election Commission for its failure to act on reports of cash distribution to voters ahead of the polls.

TVK's Villivakkam candidate and General Secretary of Campaign Management, Aadhav Arjuna, on Thursday, noted that the public is furious with the DMK government due to the several corruption allegations against multiple members of the ruling party. "There is widespread anger against the DMK government, with allegations of corruption involving multiple members of the ruling family and misuse of power. We allege that corruption to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore has taken place under this government," he said.

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TVK Slams ECI Over Alleged Cash Distribution

Arjuna condemned the Election Commission (ECI), saying that it didn't take disciplinary action against the DMK despite numerous reports of cash and coupon distribution to the voters. He further exuded confidence in TVK's victory despite the lure attempts by DMK. "There are also claims that up to Rs 50 crore is being spent per constituency. The DMK have been planning to distribute money to households across Tamil Nadu. However, even if money is distributed, people are determined to vote for TVK. Money will not play a decisive role in Tamil Nadu. Since yesterday, there have been reports of cash distribution and Rs 8,000 coupons being given to voters. We strongly condemn the Election Commission for failing to take action on these serious issues," he said.

'Family Wave' Fuelling TVK's Campaign

Arjuna said that the TVK is getting an exemplary public response, highlighting that nearly 70 per cent of women participated in Vijay's campaign. He said that TVK see it as a "family wave" driven by people's connection and trust instead of a "political wave." "Across Tamil Nadu, in all 234 constituencies, TVK candidates are actively carrying out door-to-door campaigns, and the response has been highly encouraging. The campaign led by TVK Chief Vijay has significantly strengthened the party, and public support is growing day by day. Both DMK and AIADMK are apprehensive as TVK continues to gain momentum... Notably, nearly 70% of women have participated in Vijay's campaign, and their support is overwhelmingly in our favour. While political observers often describe this as a 'political wave,' TVK sees it as a 'family wave,' driven by people's emotional connection and trust," he added.

Three-Way Contest Looms in Tamil Nadu Polls

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)