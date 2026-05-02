DMK spokesperson Kanimozhi NVN Somu dismissed exit poll credibility, expressing confidence the DMK-led alliance will form the government in Tamil Nadu. Despite polls predicting a win, she said the party does not rely on such surveys.

DMK leader and spokesperson Kanimozhi NVN Somu on Saturday dismissed the credibility of exit polls, expressing confidence that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance will form the government in Tamil Nadu once results are declared on May 4.

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Reacting to multiple projections predicting a win for the ruling alliance, Somu said the party does not rely on such surveys. "We don't believe in the exit polls. Numerous exit polls came ahead of the 29th, some showing drastically positive trend while the others show negative... In all the polls, DMK is forming the government. Anyone in the country is ready to form a party, but let us see what exact percentage they are going to get," she said.

Exit polls project DMK-led alliance win

Her remarks come as several pollsters, including People Pulse, Matrize, and P-MARQ, have projected a comfortable majority for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the 234-member Assembly. Most exit polls estimate the alliance securing between 120 and 145 seats, while the AIADMK-led NDA is projected to trail with 60 to 100 seats.

On actor Vijay's political entry

Somu also commented on the emergence of actor-turned-politician Vijay, whose party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is contesting its first Assembly election. "He has acted in so many films, which is why his fan following might have been converted to votes... The main point is what he does for the people, how he will raise their voice," she said, adding that leadership must be measured by public service rather than popularity.

High voter turnout recorded

Tamil Nadu witnessed strong voter turnout in the recently concluded polls, with several districts recording high participation. According to the Election Commission of India, the overall turnout stood at 82.24 per cent, reflecting significant voter engagement across urban and rural constituencies.

The Assembly elections saw a direct contest between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Congress and other regional parties, and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). With counting scheduled for May 4.

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