A sharp exchange took place in the Tamil Nadu Assembly as the DMK and BJP clashed over the Interim Budget. The debate escalated to include state debt, law and order, NEET, and the RSS, with CM MK Stalin and other ministers trading barbs.

Debate over Interim Budget's Scope

A sharp exchange of words took place in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly during the debate on the Interim Budget on Thursday, with leaders of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trading barbs over debt, law and order, and electoral promises.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran described the Interim Budget as a "mirage," alleging that it lacked any plans for the future. "There is nothing about future plans in this Interim Budget. Perhaps you did not mention them because you think you will not return to power," he said.

Responding to the criticism, Tamil Nadu Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports Minister EV Velu stated that an Interim Budget was meant to outline ongoing schemes, adding, "It will not include plans for 2026 at this stage. We will present them after forming the government again."

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu asserted, "A compilation of the development schemes already implemented has been presented. This Interim Budget is framed in a way that the Chief Minister can return to office next time and implement further projects."

Nagendran doubled down on his statement, saying, "You should have mentioned future plans too in the budget." Thennarasu informed that funds have been allocated and "future schemes will be announced after the Chief Minister forms the government again."

Clash over State Debt

Nagendran then raised concerns over the state's debt, claiming that Tamil Nadu had borrowed Rs 6.2 lakh crore in the last five years. "If a household has four members, it amounts to ₹5 lakh debt per person," he argued.

Thennarasu countered by pointing to the national debt, stating that India's total debt stands at ₹197.8 lakh crore and stressing that borrowing must be assessed alongside economic growth. "India's total debt stands at Rs 197.8 lakh crore. The country's debt has increased many times over. One must look at growth," he said.

Nagendran responded that his remarks were confined to Tamil Nadu's finances, as the debate was taking place in the State Assembly.

Velu further argued that the opposition's statement portrays DMK as the only party that borrowed heavily. "In the past five years, we have paid Rs 1.88 lakh crore in interest for loans taken during the AIADMK regime. Including interest, the AIADMK's total debt amounted to Rs 6.45 lakh crore. In comparison, the DMK has borrowed only Rs 2.85 lakh crore," he said.

"There were already projects announced by the AIADMK government, and we are spending funds to implement them," he added.

Firing back at the opposition, he further alleged, "AIADMK claims to have built 11 medical colleges. For that, the government has spent Rs 2,340 crore. You (AIADMK) spent only 45%, and we have borne the remaining cost." "Are you saying that welfare schemes for the people are not necessary? You are now blaming us for loans that you took, along with interest," he said.

NEET Abolition Promise Questioned

The issue of NEET also surfaced during the discussion, with Chief Minister MK Stalin joining in the discussions. Nagendran criticised the DMK for promising to abolish the examination despite knowing it was not possible.

Stalin retorted that since the BJP was in power at the Centre, it could take steps to abolish NEET if it wished. "Nainar, as a BJP leader, you spoke about NEET. Since you are in power at the Centre, will you abolish it now?" Stalin said.

Law and Order, RSS Remarks Spark Further Rows

Nagendran also claimed, "Crimes against women have increased in Tamil Nadu."

Stalin responded that comparisons should include other states such as Manipur, asserting that Tamil Nadu fares better than many parts of the country. "It would be better if you also included Manipur in your comparison. Compared to the rest of India, Tamil Nadu is doing better," he remarked.

Speaker M Appavu added that even Governor RN Ravi had described Tamil Nadu as one of the safest states in India.

The debate took a turn when Nagendran described the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a "patriotic organisation".

Tamil Nadu Mines Minister S Regupathy questioned, "Is it appropriate in this Assembly to call the RSS a pure organisation when it was accused of plotting the assassination of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi?"

Nagendran responded that one individual's mistake should not be used to blame an entire organisation. "We cannot go into that issue. If someone commits a mistake, you cannot blame the entire organisation," he said.

Amid the exchanges, Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sekar Babu expressed confidence that the Chief Minister would return to office, remarking that "all planetary alignments favour" him.

Nagendran stated that regardless of who occupies the treasury or opposition benches, "we will all return here as friends." (ANI)