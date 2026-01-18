Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announced a state-wide protest plan against proposed MGNREGA changes. The plan includes a gherao of the BJP office on Jan 27, a special Assembly session, and padayatras to ensure the changes are withdrawn.

Congress outlines state-wide protest against MGNREGA changes

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday outlined a comprehensive plan to oppose the proposed changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), asserting that the Congress would take the issue to the streets and the grassroots level across the state.

Shivakumar, speaking to the media near Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, said a series of protests have been planned, including a gherao of the BJP office or Raj Bhavan on January 27. "I held a virtual meeting on this MNREGA issue to discuss our plan of action. As you all know, on the 27th, we will gherao the BJP office or the Raj Bhavan... and a special Assembly session has been called specifically to discuss this MNREGA programme. We will condemn this, and we will see to it that it is withdrawn. We will fight, we will take to the streets, we will go down to the panchayat level, and we will ensure that MNREGA is implemented again," he said.

Grassroots mobilisation and padayatra

He added that a five-kilometre padayatra will be conducted in every constituency to oppose the renaming of MGNREGA. "Resolutions will be passed at the panchayat level, and meetings will be held," Shivakumar said, explaining that the plan had been finalised after a meeting of all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, which he attended along with Minister Priyank Kharge.

"The issue of the padayatra and the mode of protest had been discussed earlier. A decision was taken in today's meeting, and the directions issued will be implemented," he noted.

Organisational preparations underway

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that organisational preparations were already underway. "Meetings of panchayat members have already been held. Meetings have also been conducted with MLAs, MLCs, party office-bearers, MPs, and Block Congress presidents. The organisational secretaries and in-charges have been instructed to visit the state," he said.

Shivakumar on Delhi visit amid leadership change speculation

Responding to questions on his Delhi visit and alleged meetings with the Congress high command, Shivakumar remained non-committal. "Why should I disclose that? We come here for government work, party work, and our politics. We are politicians. Politicians do what politics demands. There is nothing wrong in that," he said.

On the larger political context, he added cryptically, "Time will give the answer. To put it in one sentence, time answers everything." Shivakumar's visit comes amid speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, as the Congress government crossed the halfway mark of its tenure in November 2025, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM Shivakumar and Home Minister G. Parameshwara in the fray.